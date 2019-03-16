BOSSIER CITY – Tiara Young saw her high school basketball career complete a full circle on Saturday when the Walker High standout helped the East All-Stars defeat the West, 90-63, in the LHSCA Girls All-Star basketball game on the Bossier Parish Community College campus.
Young grew up in Shreveport and played her high school basketball at Evangel before transferring to Walker prior to her senior year.
Young, an LSU signee, ended her prep career playing before family and friends in Bossier City.
“It felt good to be playing here again,’’ she said. “I had a lot of friends here. It was a good feeling.’’
Young scored 16 points in the contest, second on her team only to MVP Jamya Mingo-Young of Loranger. Mingo-Young, a Mississippi State signee, scored 18 points. Denham Springs’ Alexius Horne scored 10 points for the winners.
Holden’s Taylor Forbes also scored for the East with a field goal.
Young started slow, missing her first four shots. But she ended the first period with a field goal and 3-pointer for five points with the East jumping out to a 25-11 lead. She added another 3-pointer and field goal in the second quarter when the East extended its lead to 51-27 at the half.
“It was a lot of fun playing with all these girls I’ve played with and against,” she said.
The fun continued for Young in the second half. She added four points in the third quarter and two more in the fourth at the teams rotated five players every five minutes. The East ended the third quarter with a 71-43 advantage.
Young ended the game with 16 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot.
“She did some good things,” Meoka Young, Tiara’s mother and former Evangel head coach and current Walker assistant coach, said. “She did the most important thing – and that’s not get hurt.’’
While other All-Stars in the past have taken the injury risk seriously enough to skip the game, Tiara Young was having none of that.
She had been around the All-Star game the last couple of years as her mother worked the game.
“I knew a lot about it the last couple of years, seeing the All-Star games,’’ Tiara Young said. “I wanted to be here. It felt great playing in front of the people here.’’
After being on the sideline for the last two years, Meoka Young was in the stands on Saturday. This time, she watched as a proud parent.
“It meant a lot that she got to play in front of so many people that didn’t get to see her play her senior year,’’ she said. “It’s really special. I got to see her be an All-Star.’’
With her prep career over, Tiara Young’s next game will come at LSU.
“I believe she’s ready,’’ Meoka Young said.
---------------------------
