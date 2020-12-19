DENHAM SPRINGS – A fast start helped Denham Springs High build a big lead against Istrouma, and in turn, that meant some extra minutes for some of the Lady Jackets’ younger players in a 75-42 win as part of the Walker Tournament at the DSHS Freshman Gym on Friday.
“We tested our bench earlier in the year with different situations with quarantine and injuries and things like that, but we’ve still got some young girls that get a little varsity taste (Friday),” DSHS coach Blake Zito said after he played everyone on the roster, helping the Lady Jackets improve to 6-7 while winning their fifth straight game. “I thought everybody that came in played pretty well.”
DSHS went to its press out of the gate, jumping out to a 25-0 lead following a pair of baskets by Reagan David.
The Lady Jackets got the majority of their points during the run off Istrouma turnovers with Sheneka Taylor scoring 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter.
Istrouma cut the lead to 25-6 before a free throw by Libby Thompson hit a free throw to give the Lady Jackets a 27-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We got off to a great start,” Zito said. “I thought Sheneka Taylor did a great job of finishing some strong layups with some contact, and then from there, we kind of backed out of the pressure situation and just worked on little things to make sure we stay sharp.”
With DSHS ahead 30-9, Zito subbed out five players, beginning a trend for his team for the remainder of the game.
Istrouma worked its press and went 6-for-6 at the line, chipping the lead to 34-17 with 3:26 to play.
“You get a big lead and you try to stay on the kids about the little things,” Zito said. “(Thursday), I thought our defense was outstanding. We made French Settlement earn every little bit, and then (Friday) we let people drive right around us and got a little lazy keeping them in front defensively, but we’re trying to put more numbers in. You’ve got some sophomores and juniors that haven’t had a lot of taste that I think can help us in spots, and so I’m trying to give them opportunities in that game. There’s some good and there’s some bad, but they get to play a varsity game and take that experience with them.”
Thompson was fouled on a 3-pointer and hit all three free throws, keying a 9-2 burst in which she scored five points and David four to close out the first half with DSHS ahead 43-17.
Thompson finished with 17 points, while David had eight as DSHS had three players in double digits and 10 who scored.
“The last couple games on this stretch here, we’ve been able to have more people score,” Zito said. “I always talk about me being a defensive coach, and it’s easy to shut down one player, two players, but when you can have scoring come from four different people, that’s tough. We’re getting that.”
Denham Springs led 50-25 then began to work its inside game, with Kiana Lee scoring eight of her 17 points and Hannah Hudnall scoring for of her eight points to help the Lady Jackets to a 62-30 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
“It’s like a relief,” Lee said of so many of her teammates scoring. “Everybody is getting to score. It’s not just one person.”
Lee’s three-point play cut the lead to 69-35 with 4:21 to play, and shortly after that, Zito emptied the bench, getting more of his younger players in the game. Denham’s Raegen White and Sadie Allen hit 3-pointers during the game’s final run.
“We’re getting better every day,” Zito said. “I know it’s a cliché, but we really are. We were 1-7. We were 50 out of 52 in the power rankings. Now we’re 6-7, five in a row and standing around 32ish in the power rankings.”
