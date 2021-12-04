FRENCH SETTLEMENT -- It’s safe to say the goals were a bit different for each team as French Settlement hosted Maurepas in girls basketball action Friday at Gerald C. Keller Gym.
The Lady Lions used a big run to start the game and went on capture a 55 -13 win over the Lady Wolves in the parish matchup, but in this game, maybe the final score wasn’t the most important thing.
For FSHS coach Daniel Martin, it was a chance to play his younger players on a team with just one senior.
“We had a lot of young kids out there, and any experience like that, it’s going to be big for them down the road, and you’ve got to give Maurepas credit, they played hard all the way to the end, so when those younger players are going in, they’re going in against some kids that are going to play against them and attack them,” Martin said. “They’re going to bump and shove a little bit on each other, and it’s going to make our kids stronger and make them better.”
Meanwhile, Maurepas has just six players on its team and is 4-12 this season.
“I told the girls at the end of the game … our biggest thing is we haven’t practiced, and that’s what we need to fix our mistakes,” Maurepas coach Anthony Gregoire said. “We’re playing games four nights a week, and we haven’t fixed anything. We just continue to do the same thing over and over and over. It’s getting so repetitious that we’re getting frustrated and they’re getting frustrated. It’s just a shame for them because they’re working so hard.”
The Lady Lions worked their inside game early on, working mostly in transition, to build a 20-0 lead which moved to 23-0 on Brooke Dupuy’s 3-pointer to end the first quarter.
Raegan Matherne hit consecutive 3-pointers during a run which stretched the lead to 33-0, and Martin subbed five players with four minutes to play in the first half.
Kloe Parrish’s jumper put FSHS ahead 37-0 before a free throw by Sydnie Burks gave Maurepas its first point of the game with 2:14 to play in the first half. Sloane Bercegeay followed with a 3-pointer, making the score 37-4 at halftime.
“We knew that Sloane was the key for them, so we knew that we wanted to really try to pressure her and really try to execute our run and jump and do some things with that,” Martin said. “I thought the girls did that beautifully early in the game. We had little spurts at the beginning where we were struggling to score the ball early, but things started to come together for us pretty quick then. I think defensively was the key for us there. Really, even our offense was created through the defense early in the game, then the offense started to flow from there.”
Brooke Karpinski hit consecutive threes during a run that extended the lead to 49 -4 to open the second half before Burks hit a 3-pointer. Her basket to end the third quarter made the score 51-10 heading into the fourth quarter.
“Tonight we shot a lot of threes, but that hasn’t been typical for us this year,” Martin said after the Lady Lions hit seven treys in the game. “We changed a lot of things up as far what we’re doing with this group because there’s some things that they bring and some of the different looks that we have with this group. It’s been fun to coach them. They work hard all the time, and that’s when it’s fun, when you’ve got kids that are gritty. That’s kind of the culture we’ve tried to create here over the past 1five, years, it’s come out and work hard in practice every day.”
As the game progressed, Martin varied his substitutions, enabling different combinations of players to work together.
“It was about trying to get our older players some work and trying to get the younger players some work, and then also trying to show some respect for the other team,” Martin said. “Slim (Gregoire) is a great guy, and I respect him, and I respect what they do over there. I respect those girls that they have over there, and so we want to try do our best to do that as well.”
In the final quarter, Martin played his younger players, with Ramsie Prejean getting a free throw and Laney Wilson a 3-pointer before Bercegeay hit a 3-pointer for Maurepas to cap the scoring.
Eleven players scored for FSHS with none in double figures. Jaiden Braud and Karpinski each had eight points, Hayzlyn Granade added seven and Matherne and Gracelyn Sibley each had six.
Bercegeay, a senior, led Maurepas with seven points, while Burks had six. Burks, Saige Berecegeay, Skylar Fontenot and Paige Vicknair are sophomores, while Madelyn Aime is a junior in her first year playing basketball.
“I’ve only got two that played time last year (Bercegeay and Burks), and they’re the only two that score,” Gregorie said, noting Burks is in her second season playing. “The rest of the girls, two of them are cheerleaders … and the other ones just came out and played so we could field a team, but I’m proud of them. I told those six girls, anything in their lives, I’ll go to war with them any day, any time.”
Martin has just one senior in Braud, and one junior in Dupuy, and he said he doesn’t have a set starting lineup. Karpinski, Sibley, Granade, Matherne and Stella Allison, who is injured, make up the team’s core group. Prejean, a sophomore, is playing basketball for the first time.
“It changes from night to night,” he said. “We have about six or seven kids that we’re rotating through that starting lineup, and honestly a lot of times, it’s as I’m walking into the locker room before the game before the game sometimes before I figure out who’s going to be starting that night. I like the way all of them play, and sometimes it’s about matchups, and sometimes it’s just about throwing a bone to somebody that deserves a start because they’ve been busting their tail in practice. They all respond well to rotating starters. They play well. They get excited for each other. They share the ball well. It’s a fun group to coach.”
