BATON ROUGE – Walker coach Korey Arnold knew two years ago that St. Mary’s Dominican would be a force to be reckoned with.
“Two years ago, we played in this tournament, and a lot of those kids were freshmen and sophomores playing, kind of like what we have now,” Arnold said after Saturday’s 57-39 setback to Dominican in Episcopal’s Tournament. “They’re seniors now and they’re grown up. I told our kids; we might play them again in two years and see how they’ve grown up. They’re very disciplined. They’re high-IQ kids. If you make a mistake, they’ll make you pay for it.”
Walker was hoping to snap Dominican’s nine-game winning streak. If only for a moment, it looked like it might happen.
After struggling to string together anything on offense in the first quarter, Walker staged a comeback in the second. Kaitlin Hayes nailed a free throw to complete a three-point play, Delaney Anderson tipped a pass at halfcourt that led to a fastbreak layup for Trinity Harold before Harold drew a foul of her own, completing the seven-point swing.
Before the buzzer sounded at the end of the half, the Lady Cats whittled a 13-point deficit down to six.
The comeback proved to be short lived, though: Walker managed just 11 points in the following quarter, and couldn’t keep pace with Dominican’s quick, pass-first offense, handing the Lady Cats their first loss since Dec. 19.
“A lot of the stuff that we preach in practice about the small details, execution, the scouting report, stuff that I see us struggle with in practice really bit us,” Arnold said. “Stuff we went over multiple times in practice, we just let them eat our lunch. It was embarrassing at times.”
Walker (11-8) was forced into a brand-new starting five at the beginning of the campaign after graduating six seniors from last year’s state tournament squad. That left Arnold with three seniors in Harold, Hayes and Anderson with a haul of freshmen and sophomores that have comprised the rest of Walker’s rotation.
The influx of youth has led to an up-and-down season the Lady Cats.
“We’ve had some difficulties,” Arnold said. “We won some games I thought we probably shouldn’t have won, and we lost some games I probably thought we should’ve won. We’ve just kind of been inconsistent. When you have five new starters and five new kids off the bench, that’s expected. I think we just have to get better in practice.”
Despite a top-heavy roster filled with upperclassmen, Dominican (11-3) started a pair of freshmen in center Anaya Yunusah and guard Sophia Martin, combining for 20 of Dominican’s 57 points.
The Lady Cats, on the other hand, were anchored by Harold with 13 points, while Hayes added 10.
Still, Arnold’s not panicking. His team has handled the ups and downs of the 2019 campaign, and that won’t stop now.
“We’ve got some young kids coming up,” Arnold said. “It’s their time. They have to take the initiative on themselves and be more disciplined outside of the gym and work on their own. We’re going to plugging. We’ll be okay.”
