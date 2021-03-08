Blake Zito won’t be returning to coach the Denham Springs High girls basketball team.
On Monday, Zito said he was relieved of his coaching duties but will still be teaching at DSHS.
“There’s no regrets,” Zito said. “We accomplished a lot when I was here. In my three years, we were 61-33, state runner-up, parish champs, parish runner-up, district runner-up twice. I thought what we did on the court speaks for itself.”
“It’s no hard feelings,” Zito continued. “I think it’s just a factor of just kind of moving in a different direction. I think (former DSHS football) Coach (Bill) Conides kind of said it best when he was relieved of his duties. I was hired by Mr. (Kelly) Jones (former DSHS principal). That was my GM that brought me in. Now it’s Mr. (Wes) Howard, and my coaching style and the way I coach I don’t know fits him as well as it did Mr. Jones. I think they’re just going to move in a different direction.”
DSHS football coach and athletic director Brett Beard confirmed Zito’s departure from the coaching staff.
“We were pleased with everything Coach Zito brought to the table,” Beard said. “I thought he did a phenomenal job getting this girls team ready to compete. We appreciate everything he has done. The guy definitely loves Denham Springs. Just culture-wise, we had different visions, and we’re going to go separate ways.”
“The commitment to excellence, the commitment to hard work is a standard that we are re-setting at Denham Springs to be better than it has been in a long time, which means all of us have to be better,” Beard continued. “That’s what’s exciting about Denham Springs right now. I think with our administration and our faculty and our students and our student-athletes, that everybody now is starting to see that standard and we all have to do a better job of meeting that standard and pressing that standard even higher.”
This past season, the Lady Jackets finished 15-15 after starting the season 1-7. DSHS earned the No. 23 seed in the Class 5A playoffs, losing to No. 10 West Monroe 39-26 in the first round.
“I was probably more proud of this team than any team that I’ve coached just because of the way they play and they battled and they worked,” Zito said.
“We didn’t return any starters,” Zito continued. “The one starter we had (Violett Jackson) was coming off an ACL injury that we didn’t get (back) until January. (She) was not full strength really until the end of the season. We had a lot of turnover. In the first couple games, we struggled because the players that were out there are used to being role players. They didn’t understand that they now had to take the burden of scoring and making plays, and I think we lost some games early because we just didn’t know our role yet. As the season went on, I thought we did better.”
Zito, who led DSHS to a state runner-up finish in 2019, noted West Monroe advanced to the state tournament, losing to state champion Captain Shreve in the semifinals.
After spending a year as the boys basketball coach Springfield, Zito was hired to replace longtime DSHS coach Shelly LaPrarie, who retired after the 2017-18 season. LaPrarie took over for Brenda Loe in 1998.
“When I took this job, living up to Hall of Fame type of coaches Coach Loe and Coach LaPrarie were, I was never going to do that,” Zito said. “What they accomplished was amazing and was incredible. I was glad that I was able to have some similar success a little bit early on and things like that. When I took this job, the locker room in itself, the culture – not (the) doing of Coach Loe or Coach LaPrarie – but there was a lot of division in that locker room. When I took this job, I felt that. Mr. Jones made me aware of that. In three years, we really have turned that upside down. These girls respect each other They fight for each other. I know I talk about my record and what we accomplished on the court, but really in that locker room is where I left my mark. I’m proud of what I’m leaving behind, and I know these girls are going to continue to lead that tradition on as far as supporting each other, being great teammates. This program’s always going to have success. The person in charge will come and go, but this program will always be successful.”
Zito said the foundation for success is in place for his successor.
“With a 15-15 season, you would have thought that would have been the hardest year for me in my three years, and it really wasn’t,” Zito said. “The way we worked at practice. The way we prepared. The way these girls were willing to do what it takes to be successful. That’s all you can ask as a coach, so that was instilled with them, so I was excited about the next year, and we do have some talent coming up. With that changing, I thought the future was really bright.”
Beard said he has some criteria in mind in selecting a new coach.
“I think somebody that’s familiar with our student-athletes, with our community, with our parish, and then ultimately winning,” Beard said. “We want begin to surround ourselves with the best possible candidates we can find and go through those and see who the best match is. It’s a challenge with this position and this job, but it’s an exciting challenge. It’s our job to get this right. Blake left it in a great spot, and we’re going to continue to find the people that are going to come in and meet our standard and want this culture to be better than it’s been in a long time, and that’s where we’re going to go with it.”
He also said the DSHS athletic program is on solid footing with Beard in charge.
“Being here, I think the athletic program is going to go in the right direction because of Brett Beard,” Zito said. “He’s been outstanding for me. He’s had my back 100 percent. He’s been what I think this school has needed, and I think with him in place, I think this school will, athletically, go in the right direction. He’s the main reason.”
Zito also thanked players and parents for their support.
“When your players stand up for you, when your parents stand up for you, I know I did my job the right way,” Zito said. “If you showed up just for our games and watched me on the sideline, you knew that I was intense. You knew that I gave everything I had, but there’s a lot more that goes into coaching, and these girls and parents got that. It’s to check in on grades regularly. It’s making sure that you’re a coach, that you’re there for them. They need you. Whatever yelling and screaming I did, there was 25 other hugs that were behind the scenes, and these kids got that.”
