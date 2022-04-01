The Denham Springs High girls bowling team came into the state playoffs as the No. 6 seed.
Now the Lady Jackets are state champions.
Denham defeated No. 13 C.E. Byrd 21-6 to win the championship after picking up a 19-8 win over No. 2 Dutchtown in the semifinals Thursday at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
“I’m not sure who’s flying higher right now, the kids or me,” DSHS girls coach Kim Bogan said, noting it was Denham’s first appearance in the final four in 11 years after missing the playoffs last season. “I’m so stinking proud of them. The greatest thing is that we don’t have single senior on the team, so every single one is coming back.”
“They just peaked at the right time,” Bogan said.
Audrey Cedotal was Most Valuable Player for DSHS in the championship round.
“She’s been in a slump for about a month now, and she just got out of it at the right time,” Bogan said. “It was so nice to see.”
Bogan said Cedotal and her teammates didn’t buckle under the pressure of playing in the championship round.
“These girls have done it all season long,” she said. “When it’s time to step up, wow, they step up. I think that’s because they’re such a cohesive team and they have that drive to win and to be better.”
Denham Springs defeated No. 2 Dutchtown 19-8 to make the final, setting up another match featuring teams with some previous history this season.
“All the way up until the very last minute, we were No. 5, and we would have met Dutchtown in the final two, but at the last minute in the power rankings, we dropped down to six and then we pulled Dutchtown in the final four,” Bogan said. “We lost to them once this season, and then during the invitational, we lost to them again, so this was a nice time to win against them.”
“We knew that Dutchtown was going to be our toughest match,” Bogan continued. “These girls all bowl together in tournaments and leagues. They all know each other. In a lot of cases, they’re friends, so it was tough that we bowled against them first (Thursday), but we knew if we could get past them, that was going to be the biggest challenge of the day.”
Byrd made it to the final by knocking off No. 1 Ponchatoula, 16.5-10.5 in the semifinals.
“We were pretty shocked that Byrd beat them (Ponchatoula), but they’re tough,” Bogan said of Byrd. “They beat all their odds. They came in as a low seed on all of their rounds and made it all the way to the final two. That’s pretty impressive.”
“It’s crazy,” Bogan continued. “That’s the great thing about bowling because they’re No. 13 out of 16 and they make it all the way to the finals. Dutchtown, if you look at the top six averages, they had the high average in the state. Ponchatoula and us were very evenly matched. I was looking forward to that if you just take by average, but one of my favorite sayings is ‘that’s why we don’t bowl on paper.’”
Bogan said Byrd’s upset win over Ponchatoula didn’t seem to faze the Lady Jackets much.
“They were so focused, I don’t know if it really mattered who they were playing very honestly, because they didn’t go in thinking, ‘Oh, this is going to be an easy match.’ They thought, ‘OK. We can do this.’ Our biggest focus during practice the past couple of weeks was ‘Let’s get past the first round.’”
SEMIFINALS
No. 6 DENHAM SPRINGS 19, No. 2 DUTCHTOWN 8
In game one, Denham Springs was able to pull off some head-to-head wins despite a strong few games by Dutchtown in jumping out to an early 6-2 advantage.
Cedotal and Gracie Dawson paced Denham solid 191s. Ashtyn Yoches led the Dutchtown girls in game one with a huge 235 to keep total pins close overall, with the Lady Jackets leading by 17 after one.
In game two, Dutchtown rallied to tighten the match, taking five games while carrying total pins to narrow the DSHS lead to 9-7. Dawson led Denham Springs with a 206 and Layla Legendre tossed in a 205.
“It was really close, and they got every pin they could and did their job,” Bogan said.
Denham got off to a solid start in game three with precision spare shooting and timely strikes helping hold off Dutchtown’s attempt to close the gap.
“They exemplify the definition of team,” Bogan said of her squad. “We worked really hard on spares, especially in the first match. Spares decided that, and we knew that whoever had the most spares was going to win. I think that was probably one of the deciding factors.”
Legendre bowled a 201 as Denham Springs won the final game 7-1.
FINAL
No. 6 DENHAM SPRINGS 21, No, 13 C.E. BYRD 6
Game one set the tone for Denham Springs, which jumped out quick to an early lead, taking five of the six matches and a 7-1 lead.
Cedotal continued her torrid pace from the first match with a 201.
In game two, Byrd turned in a couple of wins to keep a sliver of hope heading into game three. Meanwhile, Denham Springs was solid from top to bottom to balloon the total pins advantage to a nearly insurmountable 191.
DSHS needed just two wins to complete the win and got four total to take the state title. Cedotal added another 200 game to her collection on the day with a 209.
Denham Springs finished with a total pins advantage of 368.
