The seeding was the same for the Denham Springs High girls bowling team heading into the playoffs, but the end result was a bit different – not that DSHS coach Kim Bogan is complaining.
A year after winning the state championship, the No. 6-seeded Lady Jackets finished the season as the state runner-up, with No. 1 Dutchtown picking up a 22-5 win in the championship match Thursday at Premier Lanes in Gonzales.
“My motto is just never, ever count out those Yellow Jackets,” Bogan said. “Starting the season, I didn’t really know what we were going to have because we lost three girls (from last season’s team), but once I got to know the three girls coming in, I was like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do well.’ They just kept getting better. The top four girls just really get down to business and do their thing.”
“They’re just kind of workhorses,” Bogan continued. “They just come in, they do what they’re supposed to do. It’s just an honor to coach the girls. They’re just a really special group of girls with very different personalities, and for them to come together as a team, it’s just very rewarding for a coach. I’m a volunteer coach. I do this because I love it, and (DSHS boys coach) William (Eunice) too, and so it’s really neat to watch these girls grow bowling-wise and personally.”
Dutchtown jumped out to a 7-1 lead after the first game, with Denham Springs’ Gracie Dawson posting a 199 against Dutchtown’s Ashtyn Yoches, who had a 156, for DSHS’ scoring.
In the second game, Dutchtown won 6-2, with Lauren London getting a point with a 160 over Layla Legendre (138).
Dawson had Denham Springs’ high score (223) in the third game, but Yoches had a 228 against her.
“Gracie Dawson, our anchor, she was solid all day (Thursday) …,” Bogan said.
Audrey Cedotal had a 214 in her final game for the Lady Jackets, picking up a point against Sydney Lee (169). Alex Fontenot got another point for DSHS in the third game against Legendre (152-136).
“That was a great way to finish,” Bogan said of Cedotal’s effort. “Since I’ve been coaching, she’s actually the first girl that I’ve coached from freshman to senior, so it’s kind of bittersweet for me.”
“She was having problems with her slide,” Bogan continued. “Those lanes are a lot different than what we’re used to playing on, but she figured it out. I was just very happy for her that she came back … in her final game to end her high school bowling career.”
Dawson had the high average against Dutchtown with a 186, followed by Cedotal (172), London (152) and Alex Fontenot (144).
Denham Springs defeated H.L. Bourgeois 22-5 in the semifinals, with Dawson posting an average of 186, Cedotal 172, London 152 and Fontenot 144.
“H.L. Bourgeois dominated their district, and they didn’t give away very many points,” Bogan said. “I was really very impressed.”
Bogan also praised the effort of junior Serenity Eli, a first-year member of the team who had a 109 average against both Dutchtown and H.L Bourgeois. She scored a point in each game against H.L. Bourgeois with a 172 in the first round, a 123 in the second and a 182 in the third.
“She just peaked at the right time,” Bogan said. “She’s been working hard and learning some stuff. The first round, she had a 170 game and a 180 game in the No. 1 spot. She did outstanding.”
