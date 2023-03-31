DSHS Girls Bowling team

The Denham Springs High girls bowling team.

 Photo courtesy of DSTV on Facebook

The seeding was the same for the Denham Springs High girls bowling team heading into the playoffs, but the end result was a bit different – not that DSHS coach Kim Bogan is complaining.

A year after winning the state championship, the No. 6-seeded Lady Jackets finished the season as the state runner-up, with No. 1 Dutchtown picking up a 22-5 win in the championship match Thursday at Premier Lanes in Gonzales.

