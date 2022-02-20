It’s the second round of the girls basketball playoffs, and another opponent from District 1-5A for top-seeded Walker.
The Lady Cats, who picked up a win over No. 32 Natchitoches Central, host No. 16 Airline in the regional round at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Walker High, and Walker coach Korey Arnold isn’t overlooking any team.
“At this point in the season, 5A is very good basketball teams …” Arnold said. “In 5A, you’ve got (about) 20 teams that can play and any given night can beat you if you don’t show up.”
Elsewhere, No. 14 Denham Springs High travels to face No. 3 Lafayette at 6 p.m. Monday, and the way Lady Jackets coach Rudy Smith sees it, there’s no pressure for his team, which rallied for a 48-45 win over Chalmette at home in the first round.
“When we first started this thing a year ago, we set as team goals, three goals for this season – win 20 games, make the playoffs and host a playoff game,” Smith said. “That was our goal coming in. We’ve achieved all three of them. We’ve got 22 wins. We faced a lot of adversity last game against Chalmette and pulled it out at home in our first playoff win, so everything now moving forward is all lagniappe for me.”
AIRLINE AT WALKER
Airline and Natchitoches Central split games during the regular season, and Airline comes into the game off an 86-59 win over No. 17 H.L. Bourgeois, while Walker defeated Natchitoches Central 73-37.
“I expect a competitive game,” Arnold said. “I was really surprised with our outcome against Natchitoches. I don’t think they were as bad as that score was.”
The Lady Vikings are paced by guards Kori Rice and Brykayla Hampton.
“The two guards, they can go left-to-left,” Arnold said. “They can catch the rebound, push. They can hit outside shots. No. 23, Hampton, she’s good on the mid-range pull-up. They’re a solid team, but like I felt against Natchitoches, our depth’s a little better than their depth, so if it gets to a point where the game gets up-and-down, I think it favors us a little bit.”
“We’ve got our hands full as far as staying in front of them in the press and trying to cause havoc for 32 minutes,” Arnold said. “Defensively, they’re solid. They play a little zone, a little man, don’t press a whole lot, but nothing we haven’t seen. We’ve seen different styles and different types of kids, so we’re prepared for any situation. We’ve just got to go out there and do what we do and execute.”
Arnold said the key for the Lady Cats is in preparation.
“We always tell our kids we want to take away what they do well and try to make them do something else … then they’re not the team they can be,” Arnold said. “You’re making them do secondary stuff. That’s what we try to do against teams. We try to make them dig a little deeper in their tool bag and run some stuff maybe they’re not comfortable with.”
DENHAM SPRINGS AT LAFAYETTE
Smith knows his team is in for a challenge against Lafayette, a team that picked up a 68-17 win over the Lady Jackets during the Dunham Tournament in November.
“You’ve got … the big three, I call them,” Smith said. “Parkway probably has the best player (Mikaylah Williams). Walker is probably the deepest, and I think Lafayette’s probably the most athletic in 5A. We just want them to know that we came and that we were there. We want to go out there and fight to the end.”
At the same time, Smith said his team got a first-hand glimpse of the playoff ‘magic’ that happens for some teams.
“We haven’t had a comeback win the entire year,” Smith said. “That was our first one, so to see that was just absolutely fantastic.”
Smith said his team has improved since the first meeting with Lafayette.
“I think we’re going to be a little bit more prepared for the press,” Smith said. “We’ll be a little bit more seasoned against that pressure. Where we threw it up when we felt a little pressure earlier in the season, I think we’ll have a little bit more poise or composure under that pressure that they bring. It’s the simple fundamentals we’ve gotten better (at) – catching and passing. We know now we’ve got to jump to every pass that’s coming to us … It’s the simple things I think we’re better at that can give us a shot at competing.”
Smith said the Lady Jackets’ formula for success against Lafayette isn’t complicated.
“We have to control the boards, and we have to protect the ball,” Smith said. “And to be honest with you, they’ve got to miss some shots. Our game plan is not going to change much from last week. We’re going to give them an opportunity to shoot from outside. We want to let them shoot from out there, and being the smaller, less athletic team, we’ve got to have some luck on our side.”
