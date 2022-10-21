DENHAM SPRINGS – Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux didn’t leave much doubt in capturing her third straight individual championship, and Walker’s girls did the same in taking the team title on the girls side of the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship at North Park on Thursday.
Boudreaux, a junior, set the pace early to take the championship in 19:16.20.
“Obviously I’m very excited,” Boudreaux said. “It’s an honor and it’s something to hold. It’s a lot of expectations and pressure having to maintain that title, but it feels good. I’m just proud of everybody.”
Boudreaux, who said the Lady Hornets’ reduced team schedule this season has helped her stay more healthy, said her approach wasn’t complicated.
“I just basically just get out there and run,” she said. “Obviously, in the past years, it’s easier having that person ahead of me like, ‘Hey, stay with her’, someone to pace you. But coming into this race, I just knew I just had to run.”
“I would say I would rather someone stay with me because it is more difficult having to be out not knowing how far they are behind you because you don’t want to look back, and I’m in the habit of that,” Boudreaux continued.
Walker’s Avery Guidry took second (19:47.52), and teammate Ava Pitarro was third (20:11.71).
Guidry improved on a third-place finish at last year’s parish meet.
“I’m thinking I’m a little bit upset I didn’t get first, but Cayden put up a pretty good run. I’m thinking I’m really excited for my next meet. Parish is always about place, not really time, but maybe I’m still upset about my time a little bit. I wish I had PR’d, but I think we all wish that. I think that’s just a runner thing.”
“I consider myself a bit of a perfectionist, and I want to do the best in everything, but I think second’s still pretty good,” Guidry continued.
Said Pittaro, who was running in her final parish meet: “Obviously the goal is keep her (Boudreaux) close, and if she falls back, or if we’re feeling good, then challenging her is obviously the plan, but you kind of take what you can get and what you can work for, and all you can do is your best with how you feel.
“My approach was to kind of judge the field based off the pace it goes out at and just keep everybody in check to the best of my abilities. From that point, me and Avery tried to work as a team as long as we could, and then the second half of the race, it’s just whatever you have left,” Pitarro continued, noting she wasn’t pleased with her effort in the second half of the race. “I did what I could, but it obviously was not my best performance, and I’m not happy with it, but I can’t be too upset because I did what I could.”
Guidry, Pitarro and Tamara Fonseca (5th, 21:18.24) helped pace the Lady Cats to the team title with 32 points, with Walker’s Candilynn Vega (8th, 21:50.54), Addison Owen (15th, 23:18.82) and Kate Wilson (20th, 25:37.57) finishing in the top 20.
“Four top-10 finishes, that’s awesome,” Walker coach Matthew Edwards said. “I’m so proud of them. Just like our guys, they run, and they push one another. Ava and Avery, and now Tamara too, they’re pushing some of our younger ones to step up, and they’re doing an amazing job.
“I can’t speak positively about them enough just because of who they are as individuals,” Edwards continued while speaking on the entire Walker team. “That’s the ultimate thing here. Every single one of them is a great individual with a kind heart and just an awesome human being. Whenever I am put over something, and I’m trying to bring it together and put it together, that’s what I look for first. I really don’t care how much athleticism you have. I want to know who you are as an individual, because that’s what we’re all about, and that’s what I want them to be about in life, and that’s what’s important, and they do that, and they take that and they apply it to this sport, which is the great thing. I love them. I’m blessed to be able to coach them.”
Denham Springs was second in the team standings with 57 points, paced by Alexus Durost (9th, 22:09.86), Kayleigh Ellis (10th, 22:26.39), Catherine Duckworth (12th, 22:49.04), Victoria Durost (13th, 22:53.37), Harvest Eli (16th, 23:25.01), Bailey Linebaugh (17th, 24:41.91) and Malena Saenz (19th, 25:22.98).
“I think they did well, but if we’re running in the mid-21’s we’re kind of getting there into the top seven where that’s a big bump,” DSHS coach Andy McLean said. “Maybe a little bit further back than I expected. We beat Albany by one point, so we hang on for that to get runner-up, and Walker has a big day. They have four girls get in before our first girl, and that’s hard to overcome in a race this small.”
Albany’s Stormy Williams was sixth (21:46.39), while teammate Morgan Crain was seventh (21:48.37), helping the Lady Hornets finish third with 58 points.
“I kind of saw those two running together, and was like, ‘Look, ya’ll work together and finish in the top 10,’ and it actually worked out for them,” Albany coach Brentney Carroll said of Williams and Crain. “They’re just sophomores, so they still have two more years. We came in third by just one point. It kind of hurt. We kind of knew we should have been second, but Briana Watts, a freshman, got hurt, and that was our next runner that would have pushed us to be second, but overall, they performed well.”
Carroll said Watts injured her knee during the race.
“It happens,” she said. “I told her to stop. They know my rule. If you get injured, you just stop and not push it and make it even worse.”
Albany’s Amelia Chesney was 21st (25:50.91).
Live Oak finished fourth with 79 points, paced by Sylvia White’s fourth-place finish (20:41.58) on the same day she was named the LOHS Student of the Year.
The Eagles’ Brooke Fontenot was unable to race with a stress fracture in her leg, but teammate Elizabeth Flurry finished 14th (22:59.04), while Kylee Robinson was 24th (26:11.03) and Elizabeth Cutbirth was 25th (26:12.07).
“It was unfortunate she (Fontenot) had that injury, but I still think some of the other runners put in some good times and made PRs, so I was impressed,” Live Oak coach Will Rossman said. “Elizabeth Flurry, she did a time under 24 minutes, so I was impressed. She really pulled through.”
Springfield’s Peyton Ellis was 12th (22:38.59), while Maurepas’ Madelyn Aime finished 35th (32:40.17) and Holden’s Isabella Norred was 36th (32:40.85).
Meanwhile, Guidry said the Lady Cats are focused on what lies ahead as the season hits its stretch run.
“Cayden always goes out fast, and this time I just wasn’t able to go up there and get her, but I think that coming up to the race, I was thinking to just place well for my team because I love my team so much, and I want us all to do good,” she said. “We’ve worked hard together. We’ve struggled. We’ve practiced. We’ve put all of our blood, sweat and tears into this, and I want to see us succeed. I want to see us win parish, and I want to see us go to regionals and win regionals. I want to see us go to state.”
