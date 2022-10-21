2022 Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship-Walker Girls Team

Walker High School athletes celebrate after being named winners of the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship at North Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

DENHAM SPRINGS – Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux didn’t leave much doubt in capturing her third straight individual championship, and Walker’s girls did the same in taking the team title on the girls side of the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship at North Park on Thursday.

Boudreaux, a junior, set the pace early to take the championship in 19:16.20.

2022 Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship

High school athletes compete in the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship at North Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
2022 Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship-Live Oak's Sylvia White

Live Oak's Sylvia White finished fourth in the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship at North Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The Eagles finished fourth as a team.
2022 Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship-Girls Top 10

High school athletes pose for photos after competing in the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship at North Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

