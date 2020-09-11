WALKER – Sometimes it’s better to work at one’s own pace.
Just ask Denham Springs High’s Hannah Linebaugh.
Linebaugh won the individual girls title at the Walker 4-Way Cross Country Invitational at Sidney Hutchinson Park when the race’s three lead runners crossed the finish line a lap short of the full course.
That enabled Linebaugh, who was in fourth place well behind the lead runners, to claim the title in a time of 21:38.07.
The victory was a bit of a stunner for Linebaugh.
“I found out when I crossed the line and everyone was like, ‘You’re first! You’re first!’ and I said, ‘No, there was three … girls in front of me,’” Linebaugh said.
The lead group featured a pair of Ponchatoula runners in the lead and Walker’s Ava Pitarro, who was in third place.
“From far away, I saw them go this way, and I was like, ‘We’re not supposed to go that way … why are they doing that?’” Linebaugh said. “I was just about to follow what they did …”
The lead trio returned to the course where they stepped off the course and completed the race, with Pitarro finishing sixth (22:40.19).
“I saw the two girls going, obviously didn’t make the turn to keep going and were going to the finish,” Pitarro said. “I knew in the back of my mind I should have just turned around. I knew better. I knew the course, but I just kept following them, I guess just in shock, and I knew the whole time.”
The mix-up overshadowed a solid showing from Denham Springs, as Chloe Bueche finished third (22:11.04), Bailey Darbonne fourth (22:29.33) and Allie Wilkes ninth (23:23.94).
“The girls went out, and they went out fast,” DSHS coach Andy McLean said. “They went out to have a fast race, and I think they were excited (for) the first three-mile race of the season. It got tough on that second and third mile for them, but they fought to the end, so I’m proud of them. I think we had three girls PR. Hannah was pumped with her time.
“You control your race,” McLean continued. “You go out there and you deal with the circumstances that you can, and I think they responded well. We only had four girls in the varsity race due to some injuries and some previous commitments, but you look at our four girls, and they had a great turnout.”
Ponchatoula (21 points) won the team title, followed by Walker (40), while the Lady Jackets and East Ascension didn’t have enough runners to post a team score.
Avery Guidry finished 10th for Walker, followed by teammates Kyra Patrick (15th, 25:52.99), Izzy Gramling (16th, 26:13.22), Addison Amedee (17th, 26:22.58), Madelyn Johnston (19th, 26:52.65) and Karissa Englert (24th, 29:47.40).
“I saw a lot of bright spots, but at the same time, we’ve got a lot of work to do, especially on the girls side,” Walker coach Will Silk said. “That’s the great thing about cross. You don’t get lucky and run super fast in three miles. You’ve got to put in the work during the summer. A few of our girls put the work in during the summer, and a few didn’t, so they’ll have to race themselves into shape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.