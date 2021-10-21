WALKER -- Heading into the girls race at the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championships, coaches figured the race for the team title would be tight.
Their prediction was more than correct in a race where every point counted, literally.
Denham Springs and Live Oak each finished with 42 points, but the Lady Jackets won the team championship after the tie was broken using the higher place of the sixth runner for both teams.
On Thursday, that was Denham Springs’ Allie Wilkes, who finished 17th overall in her first race back after five to six weeks off while dealing with an injury. She was cleared Monday.
“We knew it would be very close,” DSHS coach Andy McLean said. “You tie for your top five, sixth place isn’t going to be a tie. It’s going to make a decision. Today was a good day for the girls.”
“A lot of people think that cross country is an individual performance,” McLean continued. “Every single spot mattered.”
“Everybody pushed up, and they ran the best race they have all year,” Live Oak coach Travis Johnson said after DSHS ended the Eagles’ six- year title run. “Unfortunately, Denham just had it today. Six in a row. Who else has that for boys and girls? Walker had their five in a row … for the beginning of parish, but six in a row for boys and girls at the same time? Never been done before, might never happen again. It was fun. We had some great times, great kids come out and set the tone. The other teams just had it today.”
Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux defended her individual title with a time of 19:19.56, edging Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh (19:20. 64).
“I knew going in we had great competition,” Boudreaux said. “We had Hannah, a senior from Denham, really stepped it up and pushed me a lot. I wasn’t really in my same element I’m used to running.”
“Of course, I knew this race, she was coming for me, and that’s what she did,” Boudreaux said of Linebaugh. “She stood with me, and she was a really great competitor.”
Linebaugh made a late push as she and Boudreaux sprinted toward the finish line.
“We were trying to set the pace, me and her, and we kept bumping into each other, so it was constantly like one person set the pace, catch up with her, both fall back,” Linebaugh said of she and Boudreaux. “It was just this constant, unsteady pace, but she kept up the end. That was great, and so did I. This course was really hard to do, I think, along with the heat and just the change of the course as well.”
“That push felt like I was on a plane,” Linebaugh said. “I felt great. I felt like I was flying, and I felt really good at the very end.”
Walker’s Avery Guidry finished third (20:18.44), followed by Live Oak’s Ali Tyler (20:52.22) and Brooke Fontenot (21:08.74).
“The first mile was really, really fast,” Guidry said. “I think the first few girls came across around 6:20s. It really slowed down a lot because it’s hot. It’s bad. I was running, and I just kept thinking I’ve got to get through this next mile. And then when I hit the second mile, it was just like, this next 800 …”
“When I was coming in, I was like, ‘well, they’re so far ahead of me, and I’m not going to catch them, so I was just like, I’ve just got to hold my position and can’t let myself get passed.’ My teammates did really well. I’m very proud of them.”
“She joined the team last year and she just keeps getting so much faster and faster every week, and she always has a big smile on her face, even in the races,” Walker coach Will Silk said of Guidry after the Lady Cats finished third with 59 points, followed by Albany with 80 points. “I love it.”
Denham’s Kayten Zeigler was sixth (21:19.85), followed by Live Oak’s Sylvia White (7th, 21:28.76), Denham Springs’ Chloe Bueche (8th, 21:47.82), Walker’s Ava Pitarro (9th, 22:29. 53) and Walker’s Tamara Fonseca (10th, 22:56.08) round out the top 10 finishers.
Pitarro, last year’s parish runner up, stopped multiple times during the race.
“Ava obviously didn’t have her best today,” Silk said. “She’s very consistent, so today was a little strange for her to have an off day, but you know what? All of our athletes have that off day, and hers was today when she wasn’t feeling right, but I know she’ll bounce back strong and be ready for that regional meet. She always does.”
McLean also praised the effort of Emilee Lambert, who finished 15th overall as DSHS’ fifth runner in 24:37.57.
“She wanted to be a part of the team and hang out, and we kind of even had an iffy part in the middle of the season where she was kind of second guessing it, and we talked to her just about how well she was doing, how she was an asset to the team, and in the last 50 feet, she passes somebody up from Walker,” he said. “That’s the way cross country is. Another team can push you back and allow another team to win. If she doesn’t pass that girl up from Walker, it gives us 43 points and puts Live Oak ahead of us through five.”
“The girls are starting to get it,” DSHS assistant coach Courtney Haser said. “They’re starting to see what success feels like and once they become unified and they become a core group how they can be unstoppable in some ways and how they all matter and how they all matter and every single place matters no matter if you’re the top runner or the seventh runner or even just JV, how everybody together builds a program up.”
