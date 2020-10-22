WALKER – Live Oak captured its sixth straight girls team championship at the Livingston Parish Cross Country Meet on Thursday, but Denham Springs certainly made things interesting.
Live Oak edged the Lady Jackets 41-46 in the team standings in an outcome that caught LOHS coach Travis Johnson a bit off guard.
“It was tight,” Johnson said. “I legitimately thought Denham won, so hats off to them for a great race. They ran a very good strategy where they were controlled and then as a group, their girls just picked people off. We just went out and tried to get our three, four and five to do what they could. They did just enough, so it’s a good day.”
“I’m just excited. This might be the sweetest one,” Johnson said. “I think this might be the sweetest one.”
DSHS coach Andy McLean said the close finish is a sign of his team’s growth.
“I went through the results and the history about a week ago, and I told my team … it’s hard to track progress sometimes, and I know our goal was to win parish,” he said. “It’s local bragging rights, but we don’t want to lose to crosstown rivals, parish rivals. So when you look at how we finished the past couple of years versus how we did, we’re right in this race. To lose 46 to 41, a five-point difference. That’s something to be proud of.”
Live Oak’s team win came after Albany freshman Cayden Boudreaux won the individual title in a blistering 18:35.49.
Boudreaux was followed by Walker sophomore Ava Pitarro, who finished second in 19:22.74.
“I find it’s better to pace myself when I go out faster, so then when I get a lead I’m able to just pace myself after,” Boudreaux said.
“As a freshman really, that’s crazy,” she said of winning the parish title. “I’m just ready to continue (defending) my title for the next couple years I guess. I’m going to keep working hard.”
That’s exactly what Albany coach John Legoria is expecting from Boudreaux.
“Nobody pushes Cayden harder than Cayden,” he said. “She’s just a competitor, like I said from the beginning. She wants to be good, and when somebody wants to be good, they’re going to be good, and she has a talent level to compete with anybody in the state. For her to run 18:35 today, that’s pretty special. We’ve got three meets left, and hopefully she can duplicate that in those two meets or get a little better. I know her goal is to win a state championship, and it’s right in front of her as long as she can stay healthy. I’m proud for her.”
With Boudreaux establishing a big lead, Pitarro said she had to adjust her strategy a bit.
“At that point, you’ve just got to go out the best you can,” Pitarro said. “You can’t really follow her too much on the first mile because she’s a beast. She’ll kill you, so I just usually kind of pace myself with her in the first mile and then from the second one, just run your race, stay strong and do what you can do. She is just so great. I’m so glad that she’s finally in high school so we can pace off of each other and keep racing in the future. I’m very excited.”
Brooke Fontenot finished third (20:01.44) leading a cluster of Live Oak runners with last year’s champion Sylvia White finishing sixth (20:50.94), Ali Tyler seventh (21:14.91) and Ava Forrest eighth (21:14.91).
Live Oak’s Abbey Barbay was 17th (22:36.07), while Rylie Weber was 19th (24:27.91).
Fontenot said her mindset wasn’t complicated.
“My main way of approaching that was by not letting fourth place catch up to me that much to where I would still be guaranteed third,” she said with a laugh. “I had hopes for second, but it just didn’t happen.”
Hannah Linebaugh made a late push to finish fourth (20:08.27) leading Denham Springs’ runners. Like Live Oak, DSHS had a pack of runners cross the finish line together with teammates Leah Hoover in ninth (21:29.33), Chloe Bueche 10th, (21:29.62), Bailey Darbonne 11th (21:38.57), Allie Wilkes 12th (21:41.25) and Kierston Wasden 14th (23:07.27).
“Their three got in before my three through five, so I needed one of those spots to be flipped, and so even though their fifth girl was a few spots back from ours, they had made up so much room in the front of the race,” McLean said. “We’re ready. You don’t want to lose it. You’re ready to break the streak. The girls have a lot of promise. Last year … we didn’t have single girl under 22 minutes, and I got four today. That’s a big deal.”
Walker, which finished third in the team standings with 61 points, got a fifth-place finish from Avery Guidry (20:15.59), while Kyra Patrick (16th, Izzabella Gramling (18th, 23:44.96) and Addison Amedee (20th, 24:45.48) finished in the top 20.
“I thought our girls team competed very well today,” Walker coach Will Silk said. “Ava had a fantastic race finishing second today, and that was the second-fastest time of her career … Avery Guidry, a sophomore, ran just out of her mind today. She’s going to break 20 minutes soon, really proud of her and all of our girls athletes on their improvements.”
Albany finished fourth in the team standings with 77 points bolstered by Boudreaux’s effort, while A’Mya Taylor was 13th (21:56.45), Emma Fuller 15th (23:18.84), Kayla Lanassa 24th (26:10.69) and Macy Thibodeaux 32nd (33:46.88).
“We finally had at least enough to compete for a team title,” Legoria said. “The last few years, we’re always running the five-runner limit, so for us to show up here and have a team … There are some girls at the junior high that are really good and they’re coming up, so it’s only going to get stronger.
“I’m proud of my girls and team,” Legoria said. “They stuck it out and they’re battling. Let’s just see what happens in the next three weeks.”
