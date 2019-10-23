WALKER – The Live Oak girls went into the Livingston Parish Cross Country Meet intent on keeping their streak of team championships alive.
They did that, and in the process kept another one going as well.
The Lady Eagles scored 20 points on their way to a fifth straight team title Wednesday at Sidney Hutchinson Park, and they did it behind Sylvia White, who captured the individual title as a freshman after Kylie Zeller accomplished the same feat last season.
“I wasn’t expecting it at all. I really wasn’t,” White said after winning in 20 minutes, 40.26 seconds. “I was expecting to be behind the sophomore (Zeller) that’s been beating me all year long, but now I’m like, ‘Is this really happening?’ I would never have seen this, but I’m really excited about it now.”
“We always say it’s nice to get the individual, but it’s even nicer to get the team,” Live Oak coach Travis Johnson said after his team won the title over Denham Springs (57 points), Walker (58) and Albany (103). “It’s the cherry on top to get the individual, but at the end of the day, you want the team title.”
Live Oak took five of the race’s top-10 spots, with freshman Brooke Fontenot (20:59.92) taking second, Zeller (21:15.36) fourth, Jenna Magee (21:54.35) fifth, and Ava Forrest (22:28.19) eighth.
Fontenot and White are training partners, which she said helped her performance in the meet.
“Just trying to stay up with Sylvia was my main goal,” she said. “It pushes me a lot just knowing that since me and Sylvia do basically the same training, it just helps me to know that I can also get to where Sylvia’s at.”
Walker freshman Ava Pitarro finished third (21:05.97) in her first parish meet at the high school level.
“I wasn’t exactly sure what to expect, but I figured you just kind of figure it out as it went,” she said. “I was very happy with the results. If you would have come to me a while back, I never would have thought I’d be given this opportunity and been able to perform as well as I did. If you’d have told me I’d have got top-10 on a high school parish (meet), I would have probably laughed at you.”
Other finishers in the top 10, all of whom earned All-Parish honors, were Denham Springs’ Kierston Wasden in sixth (22:18.06), Albany’s Amya Taylor, seventh (22:23.77), Walker’s Kyra Patrick, ninth (22:57.77) and Denham Springs’ Leah Hoover, 10th (23:09.02).
Zeller, who led the first two laps of the race, battled a foot injury. White ran with her as long as she could before she had to pull away.
“It was great race by Sylvia,” Johnson said. “You could tell for about a quarter of a mile Sylvia was just sticking back, hanging out with her (Zeller), and it got to the point where she looked over her shoulder and realized ‘the next girls are going to catch us’, so she just went. You try to help your teammates as much as you can, but at the end of the day, there’s only so much you can do, especially with a bad race or injury or something like that.”
White is hopeful the Lady Eagles’ current streaks at the parish meet can stay intact.
“Hopefully all the kids that are going to continue coming up are going to be able to continue this, because it’s really cool that all the freshmen have been winning it,” she said.
Based on Wednesday’s race, Pittaro figures the parish meets are going to be competitive for the next few years.
“I feel like the next four years of running are going to be amazing,” she said. “I feel like we have some really good competitors coming up, and it’s going to be very interesting, very competitive, and it’s going to be a great next couple of years.”
