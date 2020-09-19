DENHAM SPRINGS – This time around, Walker’s Ava Pitarro got it right.
After heading to the finish line a lap early in last week’s Walker 4-Way Invitational, Pitarro navigated the course at North Park with no issues on her way to a third-place finish in the varsity girls race and the Denham Springs High School Yellow Jacket Dash on Saturday.
Pitarro kicked it into another gear just before a group of runners crossed a bridge on the course.
“In most of my races, I usually tend to start real quick and then I end up falling off on the last couple of miles, and I wanted to really address that this race and try and get a stronger third mile,” Pitarro said. “I didn’t want to get caught on the bridge because I knew at that point I needed to set the tone for the last mile and pick up my pace a little bit, and so I just wanted to get out and kind of clear my mind. Like (Walker cross country) Coach (Will) Silk says, ‘Just clean slate, stay hungry.’ I just wanted to get a good start and change my mentality.”
“The weather’s awesome,” Pitarro continued. “I felt much better this race.”
St. Michael’s Rebecca Quebedeaux (19:36.13) won the race, followed by Fontainebleau’s Ashlyn Anderson (19:54.60). Isabella Bartholomew of St. Martin’s was fourth (20:49.17), followed by the Fontainebleau duo of Caroline Spalitta (20:55.60) and Brooke Spalitta (20:57.06).
Fontainebleau won the team title with 40 points, followed by St. Michael (53), Denham Springs (105), Live Oak (109), St. Martin’s (117), Dutchtown (129), Walker (143) and Chalmette (213).
Live Oak’s Brooke Fontenot notched an eighth-place finish in 21:17.85.
“It was mainly just to hopefully lead my team and beat a lot of people and just kind of wing it,” Fontenot said of her approach to running the race. “I haven’t been on this course since eighth grade. I feel like I did OK, but I never really do that well on flat courses.”
“She’s worked hard all summer,” Live Oak coach Travis Johnson said of Fontenot. “Her goal, she set it since the summer started when we could start practicing, that she wanted to win parish – to beat (teammates) Kylie (Zeller), to beat Sylvia (White), to beat Ava (Pitarro) from Walker. She’s got a long way to go, but she at least had a goal, and she’s improved a lot from last year. She’s a good athlete. She works very hard – couldn’t do it without her.”
Meanwhile, Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh followed up her win in the Walker race last week with an 11th-place finish (21:32.12).
“She keeps getting faster and faster,” Denham Springs coach Andy McLean said of Linebaugh’s effort. “I’m so proud of the work she put in over the summer, and she just looks stronger on the course now. Running 21:32, I think she ran 21:28 maybe last week, so we’re on a wet course with a lot more turns, and to only slow down by four seconds, that’s great. She’s getting stronger and she’s really stepped up.”
Live Oak’s Ava Forrest (13th, 22:02.81) and Denham Springs’ Chloe Bueche (22:10.40) rounded out the parish finishers in the top 20.
Allie Wilkes (24th, 22:57.47) and Bailey Darbonne (25th, 23:03.46) and Leah Hoover (29th, 23:59.03) paced the Denham Springs effort along with Kierston Wasden (39th, 25:38.85) and Laney Wilkes (27:47.58).
“It’s encouraging as team when you keep placing towards the top and you keep putting runners in the top 10 or 15, top 20,” McLean said. “That lifts your whole team up. It’s like when a sprinter needs a little wind to their back to finally break 10. Well, then they’re more poised to break it the next time under good conditions. That’s what you need. You need just to get out there and race together and keep pushing each other.”
Walker was bolstered by Avery Guidry (22nd, 22:47.28), Kyra Patrick (33rd, 24:27.65), Izzabella Gramling (43rd, 25:45.45), Addison Amedee (26:01.96), Madelynn Johnston (50th, 27:42.48) and Karissa Englert (54th, 28:33.42).
Ali Tyler (23rd, 22:51.87), Rylie Weber (30th, 24:11.92), Abby Barbay (35th, 24:42.48), Kylee Dunn (49th, 27:26.85) and Abbey Payne (52nd, 28:00.07) round out the Live Oak contingent.
