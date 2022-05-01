Denham Springs High School golfer Kaylie Harris is on a mission.
Right now, it’s multi-layered, starting with Monday’s Division I state golf tournament at The Wetlands in Lafayette.
Harris, who shot a 79 at last week’s regional tournament, will be paired with Abigail Williams of Benton and Isabella Bradley of Barbe, with the trio teeing off at 8:18 a.m. The tournament continues Tuesday.
“I plan on going into state with a great attitude,” said Harris, a freshman, noting she’d like to shoot even par or better for both days of the state tournament. “I plan on and hope to bring home a state championship. Being a state champion would probably be the best thing in the world, but I’m going to go out there and do my best. You have good days, and you have bad. It’s win or lose. If I place, I’d be happy.”
“I’ve got three more years that I can work to get to state and win, so if I don’t win, then it’s only up from there,” she said.
Live Oak’s Logan Jensen will compete in the boys Division I state tournament at Cane Row Golf Club in Lafayette, teeing off at 8:50 a.m. Monday.
There’s a twist to Harris’ season as her grandfather, Cecil Harris, is president of the Livingston Parish School Board and a member of the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame, is her coach.
Both called the relationship interesting at times.
“You can’t have the same bond that you have at home and have that bond on the golf course at the same time,” Kaylie Harris, who is also a member of DSHS powerlifting team, said. “It can be interesting because when you’re on the golf course, you’ve got to keep calm attitude, a positive attitude, smile on your face the whole time. Sometimes you get in your little arguments. I live with my grandfather, so you get into little arguments, and you kind of can’t do that (on the course). You’ve got to listen to him, throw it over your shoulders and keep that smile on your face – don’t let it get to you. He’s your grandfather at home and remember he’s your coach on the course. You don’t treat him like your grandfather on the course. You say, ‘Hey coach’, or you treat him like … (DSHS football coach and boys golf Coach (Brett) Beard. If Coach Beard was out there, treat him just like you would treat him.”
Cecil Harris noted he’s been involved with Kaylie Harris playing golf since she was 10 years old.
“It’s pretty tough,” Cecil Harris said of coaching his granddaughter with a chuckle. “Of course, I play golf, and I guess I relate mine (golf game) to her in things to do. I’ve kind of gotten lately (where I) just kind of stay out of it as much as I can. Of course, if I see something she’s doing wrong, I’ll tell her … sometimes it works good, and sometimes it doesn’t.
“I guess it’s a love-hate relationship,” Cecil Harris said while laughing. “She gets mad if I don’t help her, and if I do help her, she doesn’t like what I say. It works out well. We get to stay involved with her, and we get to go places and do things. It’s a good dynamic.”
Another part of Kaylie Harris’ run to the state championship is that she resumed playing again in November after taking roughly two years off from the game.
She said she picked up her first club at the age of three and started taking the game more seriously at 7 or 8 years old before moving on to travel golf at the age of 10. She then played on the PGA Junior League at Greystone, which is her home course, until she was 13.
“I stopped, and I wanted to be a kid for a while and have fun, but at the same time, being that young, I didn’t really know what I really wanted my passion to be, but as I got older and I started going to a public high school, I realized I might as well pick it back up and see if it’s really something that I have,” said Kaylie Harris, who is now 15. “Well, I picked up a club for the first time in two years, and I was hitting every shot. At that moment, I knew that I had a talent and I needed to stick with it. Either way, if I get a scholarship or if I don’t get a scholarship, I have something that I can look back on in high school and say, ‘You know, I picked up a club (after two years), was hitting it and went out there and I made it to state to put Denham Springs girls golf’s name (out there). My whole priority is just to put a name to women’s golf at Denham Springs High School.”
She called her regular season ‘rough’, saying she averaged a 43 in seven tournaments, shooting in the 30s in four of those tournaments. She said she changed her mindset in preparation for the Metro Tournament.
In her first time playing at Beaver Creek Golf Course during the season, she shot a 38, which she said helped for the Metro Tournament at the same location, where she shot an 80.
She qualified for the state tournament shooting a 79 at the regional tournament last week at Beaver Creek.
“Come regional, I knew the course,” she said. “I knew the greens and everything. My driver was phenomenal. I hit every fairway, and I hit almost every green. My short game was pretty well except my putting. I do need to work on my putting a little bit, but other than that, my back nine was pretty good, pretty decent. I knew the fairways pretty well.”
As her coach, Cecil Harris said his player can work on her putting.
“You know that old saying ‘Drive for show and putt for dough.’ That definitely is true, because you can make up a lot of strokes by being able to putt, and it’s not so much reading putts,” Cecil Harris said. “It’s not so much reading putts. It’s distance control. She has trouble getting it close. In three years, if she stays with it and works at it, by the time she’s a senior, she could really be pretty good at it.”
The payoff for Kaylie Harris came when she realized she qualified for the state meet.
“I did exactly what my coach wanted me to do,” she said. “Seeing the excitement on my coach’s face was probably the best thing of that day. The best moment of that day was seeing the reaction of my grandfather and Coach Beard’s reaction of me making it to state – how proud they were and realizing Denham Springs is getting a name back in women’s golf, and that’s what makes me happy …”
Currently, Kaylie Harris is the only member of the DSHS girls golf team, and she’s hoping that her efforts on the course will help grow the sport at the school.
“My grandfather made all-state in four sports in high school,” Kaylie Harris said. “He had a big name for that high school, and I want to follow in his legacy, and I want to follow in his path. I want to make a name for myself and make it known that there was at one point a women’s golf (team) at Denham Springs High School.”
“I want to go out there and influence younger kids in junior high coming from Juban Parc Junior High to Denham Springs High School,” she said. “It may not be your sport at first but give it a try. (We want to) put more girls on Denham Springs’ golf team.”
Cecil Harris also said he’d like to see more girls on the school’s golf team and said there are some factors that may play a part in DSHS only having one person on the girls team.
“There’s a lot of moving parts to golf, so it’s hard to find a coach that really knows what to do, so most of these kids, if they’re not a member of a country club or something like that, they don’t have an opportunity to play golf,” Cecil Harris said.
Kaylie Harris said her reason for wanting to see the number of girls golfers at the school expand isn’t complicated.
“I love helping and teaching people how to play golf,” she said. “That actually has been my passion since I was 12 years old. I’d go out on the range, and I’d see somebody that wasn’t doing good – older man, younger guy, older girl, younger girl, it didn’t matter. I loved it. I’d go over there, and I’d be like, ‘Hey, do you need help? I can help you’, and I’d sit down, and I’d tell them everything they were doing wrong. That’s just what I find my passion doing is helping and encouraging people to try this sport out.”
And she doesn’t teach in a harsh way.
“I never make anybody feel like they made a bad shot,” she said. “Even if it was your worst shot of the day, even if I’ve never met you before, I still make it my point that you did a good job. You tired your hardest and you did your best, and I put a smile on my face, and I congratulate them and tell them ‘good shot’ on every shot, even if they look at me like I’m crazy.
“I walk up to everybody that I’ve played with or have played with at the end of a tournament and say, ‘Well, it was nice playing with you,’” Kaylie Harris continued. “You always have to keep that smile and that bubbly attitude that you have outside of school or outside of sports, you take that, and you put that into sports – especially with golf. It’s not a very intimidating sport. It’s not a harsh or rough sport. It’s more of a calm, relaxing sport that you can get close with friends and family and just sit there and enjoy and meet new people, and that’s what I love to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.