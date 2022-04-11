The Doyle and Walker girls golf teams squared off last Thursday at Greystone Country Club, with Doyle scoring 60 as a team and Walker 61.
Doyle's Audrey Sharp placed first with a 53, while Walker's Aleicyn Gauthier was second with a 57. Walker's Macie Inman and Katie Ward each shot 66 to finish third on the par 36 course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.