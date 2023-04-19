Denham Springs finished fifth, while Walker was eighth at the Girls Metro Golf Tournament held Tuesday at BREC’s Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary.
Denham Springs finished fifth, while Walker was eighth at the Girls Metro Golf Tournament held Tuesday at BREC’s Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary.
Denham Springs had a score of 200, while Walker had a 241.
Kaylie Harris of DSHS fired an 86 to finish sixth in the individual standings, while teammate Reese Kennedy shot a 114.
Walker’s Macie Inman had 117, while Addison Forges had a 124.
Episcopal’s Sophia Macias won the individual title with a 73, followed by Ascension Christian’s Peyton Flynn (74) and University’s Sophie Crespo (78).
Ascension Christian won the team title with a 168, followed by St. Joseph’s (176) and Episcopal (177).
