Girls Golf Reese Kennedy, Macie Inman

Denham Springs golfer Reese Kennedy and Walker golfer Macie Inman

 

 Photo courtesy of Brenna Beckman

Metro Girls Golf Results

Team scores: 1. Denham Springs 100. 2. St. John 101. 3. St. Michael 116. 4. Walker 129.

