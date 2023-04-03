Metro Girls Golf Results
Team scores: 1. Denham Springs 100. 2. St. John 101. 3. St. Michael 116. 4. Walker 129.
Medalists: 1. Kaylie Harris 42 (DSHS). 2. Leanne Bueche 49 (St. Joseph's). 3. Genevieve Prejean 52 (St. Joseph's). 4. Claire Perrty 55 (St. Michael). 5. Reese Kennedy 58 (DSHS). 6. Addison Forbes 59 (Walker). 7. Henna Lee 61 (St. Michael). 8. Aleicyn Gauther 62 (Walker). 9. Saige Berthelot 63 (St. Joseph's). 10. Katie Ward 67 (Walker).
