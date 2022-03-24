Walker girls golf Aleciyn Gauthier

Walker's Aleciyn Gauthier plays at Dumas Memorial.

 Photo courtesy of Brenna Allphin-Smith

The Walker girls golf team placed second in action against Zachary and West Feliciana at BREC's Dumas Memorial Golf Course on March 17, with Aleciyn Gauthier finishing second overall (62) and Macie Inman (64) third overall.

Par is 37.

On Wednesday, no Walker individuals placed in the top three as the Lady Cats placed fifth as a team against Episcopal, West Feliciana, Zachary and University High at BREC's Beaver Creek Golf Course with a par of 36.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.