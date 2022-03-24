The Walker girls golf team placed second in action against Zachary and West Feliciana at BREC's Dumas Memorial Golf Course on March 17, with Aleciyn Gauthier finishing second overall (62) and Macie Inman (64) third overall.
Par is 37.
On Wednesday, no Walker individuals placed in the top three as the Lady Cats placed fifth as a team against Episcopal, West Feliciana, Zachary and University High at BREC's Beaver Creek Golf Course with a par of 36.
