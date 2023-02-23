The Holden girls powerlifting team finished as the runner-up, while Denham Springs was third at the East Regional meet last Saturday at Woodlawn.

Holden had 31 points and qualified all 11 of its lifters for the state meet, while DSHS had 26 behind team champion Port Allen with 59. Live Oak scored five points and Albany three.

