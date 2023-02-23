The Holden girls powerlifting team finished as the runner-up, while Denham Springs was third at the East Regional meet last Saturday at Woodlawn.
Holden had 31 points and qualified all 11 of its lifters for the state meet, while DSHS had 26 behind team champion Port Allen with 59. Live Oak scored five points and Albany three.
Denham Springs’ Blasia Bonfanti won the 97-pound class with 190 pounds in the squat, 105 on the bench press and 235 on the deadlift for 530 pounds.
Doyle’s Emily Robbins was sixth (120-80-155 – 355).
In the 105-pound division, Denham Springs’ Ryann Roberson was fifth (215-110-255 – 585), while Holden’s Brinlee White was sixth (175-90-190 – 455). Doyle’s Harley Duhe was 10th (105-75-180 – 360).
Holden’s Haley Galyean won the 114-pound division (245-135-275 – 655), while Live Oak’s Gabby Davidson was 10th (175-85-210 – 470).
Doyle’s Kayla Greenwood was 14th in the same weight class (155-80-165 – 400), while teammate Ava Armentor was 17th (150-50-135 – 335).
Denham Springs’ Victoria Durost won the 123-pound weight class (290-170-310 – 770), while Holden’s Raievah Craddock was third (300-150-300 – 750).
In the same class, Denham Springs’ London McAdams was fifth (265-120-280 – 665), Chloe Thomas of Live Oak was 12th (200-75-205 – 480), while Doyle’s Bailey Thornton was 18th (140-65-185 – 390).
Denham Springs’ Emilee Lambert was fourth in the 132-pound weight class (280-125-275 – 680), while Holden’s Madison McDonald was fifth (265-125-270 – 660). Holden’s Jayden Sharp was sixth (235-135-280 – 650).
Also at 132 pounds, Doyle’s Maddison Vidrine was 10th (240-100-240 – 580), Live Oak’s Cally Plaisance was 17th (205-80-225 – 510), and Doyle’s Raeanna Morales was 20th (160-70-230 – 460).
Live Oak’s Kathryn Weber was second at 148 pounds (310-150-310 – 770), while Denham Springs’ Sabrina Bishop was third (300-135-285 – 720). Holden’s Kacey Breithaupt was fifth (240-135-320 – 695), while Denham Springs’ Havyn Foster was sixth (275-135-285 – 695).
Also at 148 pounds, Doyle’s Brooklyn Kersey was 12th (230-125-245 – 600), Live Oak’s Kimber Robertson was 22nd (175-80-215 – 470) and Doyle’s Katherine Bankston was 24th (160-80-215 – 455).
Denham Springs’ Lily David was ninth at 165 pounds (230-115-250 – 595), while Doyle’s Allie LeBourgeois was 10th (220-120-245 – 585) and Live Oak’s Kailey Wallace was 17th (165-70-225 – 460).
At 181 pounds, Holden’s Hannah Kennedy was third (305-140-290 – 735), Gracie Harvey of Albany was sixth (265-135-260 – 660), and Live Oak’s Avery Barbay was 12th (215-120-235 – 570). Springfield’s Emily Jones 15th (170-85-215 – 470).
Trinity Barr of Denham Springs was second at 198 pounds (340-145-265 – 750), while Hannah Reason of Holden was fourth (265-155-260 – 680). Springfield’s Cassidy Devine was 11th (225-105-255 – 585), and Albany’s Abby Landry was 14th (160-90-175 – 425).
Holden’s Mary Woods won the 220-pound title (365-240-345 – 950), while Albany’s Audrey Purvis was third (225-110-285 – 620). Jada Williams of Springfield was seventh (180-115-175 – 470).
In the superheavyweight division, Holden’s Taylor Douglas was second (320-210-340 – 870), and teammate Mollie Bailey was third (370-155-330 – 855).
Denham Springs’ Ren Blankenship was seventh (325-135-300 – 760), while Doyle’s Harley Lovell was eighth (300-150-295 – 745).
LIVINGSTON PARISH QUALIFIERS FOR STATE
DIVISION I
DENHAM SPRINGS
Blaisa Bonfanti
Ryann Roberson
Victoria Durost
London McAdams
Emilee Lambert
Sabrina Bishop
Trinity Barr
Ren Blankenship
LIVE OAK
Kathryn Weber
DIVISION III
ALBANY
Gracie Harvey
Audrey Purvis
DOYLE
Emily Robbins
Harlie Duhe
Kayla Greenwood
Maddison Vidrine
Brooklyn Kersey
Allie LeBourgeois
Harley Lovell
DIVISION IV
SPRINGFIELD
Emily Jones
Cassidy Devine
Jada Williams
DIVISION V
HOLDEN
Brynlee White
Haley Galyean
Raievah Craddock
Madison McDonald
Jayden Sharp
Kacey Breithaupt
Hannah Kennedy
Hannah Reason
Mary Woods
Taylor Douglas
Mollie Bailey
