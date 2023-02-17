DSHS Powerlifting logo
Photo courtesy of Denham Springs High Powerlifting on Facebook

The goal heading into Saturday’s East Regional powerlifting meet isn’t complicated for Denham Springs High coach Joe Ryan and Holden counterpart David White.

“The biggest thing is to just get as many people as possible to the state championship,” Ryan said. “I don’t put a lot of pressure or focus on winning the region. It’s more so just a ‘you versus you’ thing. Let’s get our best number out there so we can make it to state, then we worry about winning a state championship.”

