The goal heading into Saturday’s East Regional powerlifting meet isn’t complicated for Denham Springs High coach Joe Ryan and Holden counterpart David White.
“The biggest thing is to just get as many people as possible to the state championship,” Ryan said. “I don’t put a lot of pressure or focus on winning the region. It’s more so just a ‘you versus you’ thing. Let’s get our best number out there so we can make it to state, then we worry about winning a state championship.”
Said White: “I think if we hit our early attempts, I think our girls will be fine …, then they can earn their way into kind of competing at regionals. The first priority is to get what we need get to advance on to state.”
The meet begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Woodlawn High with Ryan noting 209 competitors will lift at the regional meet, up from 89 two years ago.
Denham Springs will bring 11 lifters to the regional meet with Blasia Bonfanti (97 pounds), Ryann Roberson (105 pounds) and Victoria Durost (123 pounds) leading the way among a group featuring eight seniors.
Ryan said new lifters Sabrina Bishop and Emilee Lambert as well as Alyssa Martino have also helped the team this season.
“We had a few newcomers this year that have been a pleasant surprise that have helped us out kind of fill in some gaps,” Ryan said.
Additionally, Ryan said 14 freshman lifters – the most in program history – have made their mark. He said the program has 28 female lifters, up from 12 three years ago.
“They really, really push those seniors,” Ryan said. “Our freshman class is definitely the best I’ve had in my career as far as girls go, and they kind of push those seniors to their limit to be even better than they’ve been before because there were chances that some of them probably could have taken some upperclassmen’s spots.”
Holden will also bring 11 lifters, but White said five of those will be competing at regionals for the first time.
White praised the efforts Mary Woods, Hailey Galyean, Mollie Bailey, Taylor Douglas, Hannah Kennedy, Maddie McDonald, Jayden Sharp and Raievah Craddock and Brynlee White this season.
“I’ve been happy with how we’ve performed this year so far,” White said.
White said Kamrynn Ouber and Joleigh George are out with injuries, but he’s hoping the team’s win at the Joey Chustz Invitational earlier this season as well as lifters competing in big settings in other sports will help at regionals.
“I think we’re pretty deep as a team,” White said. “I think we can withstand it (injuries). I think we can be competitive at regionals and even at the state level, but you lose a Kamrynn Ouber and a Joleigh George, eventually that’s going to have an effect on you. I like the girls we’ve got. I think we’ve created some depth. We’re bringing 11, but I feel like … we’ve got five or six more past that 11 that I think could make it to state if we could bring them.”
Both coaches said their teams are ready for the regional meet.
“They’re excited,” Ryan said. “They’re trained up. They’re ready to go. This week’s been a real rest and recovery week – ice baths, stretching, things like that. They’re primed and ready to go.”
Said White: “We’re looking forward to it and kind of seeing how we do.”
