WALKER - Faith Walton and Jordyn Brooks each scored goals to help Walker's Lady Cats to a 2-1 victory Tuesday over Zachary.
Goalkeeper Madeline Watson collected five saves for Walker (2-2) which returns to action Saturday at 11 a.m. at home against Ponchatoula followed by a boys game between the same schools at 1 p.m.
That will be followed at approximately 3 p.m. by an alumni game where any former Walker player is welcome to participate. There will be food and a coffee truck on site.
Basketball
Live Oak 53, St. Helena 46
WATSON - Lamar University signee Dijone' Flowers poured in 27 points and Bailey Little added 12 to lead Live Oak past St. Helena.
Flowers scored 18 points during the first half for the Lady Eagles who built a 34-21 halftime lead.
Live Oak also received six-point contributions from Demari Whitley and Aislinn White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.