2022-23 ALL-PARISH GIRLS SOCCER TEAM
(Selected by parish coaches)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
2022-23 ALL-PARISH GIRLS SOCCER TEAM
(Selected by parish coaches)
Noelia Lagos | Live Oak | Soph.
Justice Richardson | Live Oak | Jr.
McKinley Crenshaw | Live Oak | Jr.
Kaitlyn Alello | Live Oak | Jr.
Catherine Beckman | Walker | Fr.
Molly Stevens | Walker | Jr.
Chloe Bueche | Denham Springs | Jr.
Allie Wilkes | Denham Springs | Jr.
Juliana Williams | Denham Springs | Fr.
Claire Findley | Denham Springs | Soph.
Mia Scherp | Denham Springs | Jr.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Klug, Denham Springs
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.