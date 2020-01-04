WATSON -- Walker's Stephanie Clark had a hat trick, pacing Walker past parish foe Live Oak in a 5-2 victory Saturday.
The Lady Cats took 11 shots and put half of them on target. The Eagles, by comparison, took just four shots, three of which fell on goal.
Walker (11-3-1, 1-0) jumped out to a 2-0 advantage after a pair of goals from Clark came less than two minutes apart.
On the first goal, she caught a Live Oak (5-6-0, 0-1) defender at a bad angle and made a move to outrun her. On the second. she was played into scoring position on a through ball.
“We were coming off a loss against Southside that we thought would be a win,” Walker coach Brenna Perez said. “We really came out with the attitude that we were going to play hard and score quickly. We did not want to find ourselves in that position again. We wanted to make sure we came out and made an impact in our first district match. That was my direction, put the balls in the net early and they delivered.”
Clark completed her hat trick during stoppage time of the first half when she won a physical battle with her mark and popped the ball into the top of the net from short range.
Clark is no stranger to hat tricks -- she has two so far this season -- but what caught her by surprise was how quickly she was able to lock it up, especially the first two goals.
“Normally it takes a little while to get into the momentum of the match, but it just went really quickly today,” Clark said.
The Wildcats found their third goal in the 34th minute when Faith Walton scored on a 32-yard screamer that Live Oak goalkeeper Haley Bordelon couldn’t contain.
Abby Crotwell scored the team’s fourth goal two minutes before halftime when she lofted a ball from 25 yards out into the top corner on the far side of the goal.
Live Oak broke the shutout in the 54th minute when Kylie Zeller was shoved to the turf inside the box and was awarded a penalty kick, which she converted. Zeller scored again in stoppage time at the end of a long unassisted run.
Zeller is still recovering from a foot injury that predates the soccer season, but regardless, she has had to answer the bell for a young team lacking senior leadership.
“She still has a little bit of soreness in the foot,” her father and coach Kraig Zeller said. “She’s close to 100 percent. We hold her off at home a little bit and she still wears a boot sometime just to take the pressure off the foot. But I’ve had to move her in a lot of games this year. She’s played probably six to seven different positions that I’ve had to call on her as well as Jenna Magee. We just don’t have the continuity as a team yet because of the youthfulness and inexperience. But this is how you grow for the future.”
