Stephanie Clark had five goals, pacing the Walker girls soccer team to a 9-0 win over Catholic of Pointe Coupee in the Lady Cats' home opener Tuesday.
Olivia Landschoot, Kailey Morris, Hailey Morris and Taylor Staebler also scored goals.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: November 16, 2022 @ 3:47 pm
Stephanie Clark had five goals, pacing the Walker girls soccer team to a 9-0 win over Catholic of Pointe Coupee in the Lady Cats' home opener Tuesday.
Olivia Landschoot, Kailey Morris, Hailey Morris and Taylor Staebler also scored goals.
Piper Wascom had three saves in goal, while Catherine Beckman added two saves.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.