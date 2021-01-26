DSHS vs. Walker girls soccer: Stephanie Clark (66)
Walker High's Stephanie Clark (66), here in action last season, scored three goals in the Lady Cats' win over Dunham on Monday.

 Patrick Dennis | The News

Stephanie Clark had a hat trick, helping Walker to a 5-1 win over Dunham at Wildcat Stadium on Monday.

Abby Crotwell and Faith Walton also had goals for the Lady Cats, who are No. 22 in the Division I power rankings by geauxpreps.com

Elle Stemper had three saves in goal for Walker, while Brenley Murry had two.

