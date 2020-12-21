Seniors Abby Crotwell and Bella Curtin did their parts to pace the Walker girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Zachary on Senior Night at Wildcat Stadium on Monday.
Crotwell scored a goal while goalkeeper Curtin had two saves in the win.
Macy Miley, Jordyn Brooks and Stephanie Clark also had goals for Walker.
