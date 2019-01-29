With her team locked in a halftime tie Monday and their season hanging in the balance, Denham Springs girls soccer coach Layci Patterson asked her team to look around their huddle.
Patterson wanted to drive home the point that not only would this be the Lady Jackets final game on their home field, but the last one together as a team for the 2018-19 season.
Denham Springs earlier recognized Ayla Zier – the team’s lone senior – during Senior Night festivities, but the Lady Jackets went out in the second half like a team intent on extending their season.
Zier wound up scoring two goals and it was Emily Kearley’s goal that snapped the halftime tie and ignited Denham Springs to a 5-2 victory over Central, a win that helped vault the Lady Jackets into the Division I state playoffs.
“I impressed upon them to open their eyes that this was going to be the last time they were going to play on this field with this group of girls,” Patterson said.
Denham Springs (6-13-6) moved up three spots in the final Division I power ratings and into the state playoffs with a No. 23 seed, earning the Lady Jackets a first-round trip to No. 10 Lafayette High (8-6-6) at 6 p.m. Friday.
A year failing to qualifying for postseason play, District 4-II champion Live Oak (16-4-1) earned a No. 10 seed and hosts No. 23 Beau Chene (12-8-2) in first-round action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“What a fantastic year for us going 16-4-1,” Live Oak coach Kraig Zeller said. “Being able to host a game, shows how far this team has come from the beginning of the season to the end. The fact that we got a final ranking of No. 10 allows us that first round home advantage.”
Live Oak was in the state playoffs two years ago where they lost in the first round to South Terrebonne. The Lady Eagles last won an opening-round match in 2015 before falling in the second round to Ben Franklin.
“Our girls have worked very hard for this and their expectation is to win at least the first round and possibly the second,” Zeller said. “I have said to them the sky’s the limit and they’ve proven a lot of people wrong this year. As a coach I am very proud of this group at the dedication that they’ve put forth thus year.
“I believe it’s the first time that our Live Oak girls had a Top 10 ranking at the end of the year, so what a great accomplishment,” Zeller said. “I would love to send my seniors out with a few more victories. Hey, you never know we might get lucky and go beyond what we ever thought we could do.”
Denham Springs opened the season on a rollercoaster of sorts, losing its first four matches, followed by four straight wins.
The Lady Jackets then went through a 12-match stretch without another victory, tying six matches along the way – including a 1-1 deadlock with Dutchtown on Dec. 19.
DSHS finished its season with a 1-0 win over parish rival Walker, which finished two spots out of the playoffs with a No. 26 seed, and a 3-2 district loss to Baton Rouge before entering Monday’s finale with Central.
In addition to Zier’s two goals and one from Kearley, the Lady Jackets also got a goal from Alaina Fontenot that made it 4-1 during the second half.
“We did have a rocky start,” Patterson said. “But we had some important wins and ties in our season, especially the big win Monday that got us to the playoffs against Central.”
