There’s plenty of positivity from the Denham Springs High and Live Oak girls soccer programs heading into their respective Division I non-select playoff openers.
No. 13 Denham Springs hosts No. 20 St. Amant at 6 p.m. Friday at the new Yellow Jacket Stadium in the first half of a doubleheader with the DSHS boys, who host Hammond at 7:30 p.m.
It’s the highest playoff seed in program history for the Lady Jackets, but DSHS coach Jeff Klug said his team still has something to prove heading into the postseason.
“It’s a little bit of status quo, and what I mean by that is we’re always fighting to earn our respect,” Klug said, noting it’s the third time in program history for DSHS to host a playoff match. “I had a conversation with the girls (Thursday) about what the postseason does to earn that respect a the next level.”
“This is a dogfight, and this is going to be a really, really good game between two good teams, and we don’t get to take a minute off, and that’s kind of the idea,” Klug continued. “We’re constantly fighting for that respect, and when you’re doing that, you don’t get to take that minute off, because if you do, you lose that opportunity.”
No. 31 Live Oak travels to face No. 2 St. Scholastica at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s.
Live Oak coach Caroline Owen said the Eagles have 17 players on their roster with just three seniors.
“What we’ve gone through this whole season and the difficulties we’ve had and some of the injuries we’ve had and the small amount of kids that we have on our team compared to other teams, I’m just happy to make the playoffs, and the girls are thrilled,” she said.
“I really don’t think anybody thought that this year was going to be our year to make the playoffs,” Owen continued. “I really don’t think anybody thought that we would, but we’ve got some phenomenal kids.”
Walker’s boys will face St. Paul’s at 5 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s.
NO. 20 ST. AMANT AT NO. 13 DENHAM SPRINGS
The District 5-5A foes squared off Jan. 21 with Denham Springs notching a 5-2 win at DSHS as part of a six-match win streak the Lady Jackets bring into the postseason, but Klug knows getting a second win over the Lady Gators won’t be easy.
“I told a few people this week it feels like we kicked a hornets’ nest, and now we have to deal with that hornets’ nest this week, because they are good, and they’re a very quality team with some good players,” Klug said. “We played very well against them. It’s very tough because they’re fresh off that loss with a whole lot of motivation. We’ve been playing that thought in our head all week motivating ourselves and continuing to find our ways to tell ourselves it doesn’t matter who our first-round opponent is, this is the way we’re going to play.”
Klug praised his upperclassmen for helping guide a team that has six sophomores and six freshmen on the roster.
“We have a really strong upperclassmen group who has been so good for our younger players,” Klug said. “They have done such an outstanding job of bringing them along and really bringing them into the mentality of our program. Along with that, I would say the key has been work. There’s not one kid in our program who’s not willing to work, who’s not willing to continue to get better every time they get out there, and these kids do. Every game we’ve played this year, we’ve gotten a little bit better, and a little bit better, and a little bit better, and it really has paid off.”
“These kids, they’re learning,” Klug continued. “They’re learning how to win. They’re learning how to compete at the highest level and not make the simple mistakes and do those little things. It’s been really fun to watch because they are so engaged and so in right now. It’s very fun to be a part of.”
NO. 31 LIVE OAK AT NO. 2 ST. SCHOLASTICA
Owen knows it will be a challenge for the Eagles in facing St. Scholastica.
“They’ve got consistent ability,” Owen said. “They’ve got some strong players, so for us, the main thing that I think the girls need to do is they need to work together as a team and they just need to battle through everything that’s thrown at them. That’s one thing that they have developed over this year that I don’t think they had in previous years … They have finally learned to battle through things and continue to go until the whistle blows regardless of what the score is.”
Owen also said the Eagles’ back line has played well, with Darilyn Gaffney stepping up as the team’s goal keeper. Also, Noelia Lagos has 39 goals with 10 hat tricks this season.
“Our kids have the talent to play against anybody,” Owen said. “They really do. “It’s just their consistency that needs a little work, and we have been working on that.”
Owen is also hoping Live Oak’s schedule, which included losses to St. Joseph’s, University High, Dunham and Parkview Baptist and wins over Hahnville and Lutcher -- one of the Lady Bulldogs’ four losses on the season -- will help the Eagles heading into the postseason.
“I’ve never really been scared of a challenge, and my kids that I coach are not scared of a challenge,” Owen continued. “We just kind of work that way, and I kind of feel like if you play lesser teams all along and you win, you’re not going to do yourself any good because you get to the playoffs, and what have you honestly accomplished? Not a whole lot. You’ve played against teams that are mediocre.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.