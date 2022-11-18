DENHAM SPRNGS – Denham Springs girls soccer coach Jeff Klug figured his team’s match against Episcopal would give him a good gauge of where the team stands early in the season.
It’s safe to say Klug was pleased with the outcome.
Denham Springs scored its goals in the second half, rallying for a 2-1 win at the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Thursday.
“I’m extremely proud of the fight that the girls put forth tonight,” Klug said after the Lady Jackets moved to 2-0 on the season. “We didn’t have, to our standard, the best first half. As we’re learning and getting better as a team, our young kids are going to have to grow. The first half was a little shaky and a little nervous. We gave up a goal and we’re down at halftime, but they didn’t quit. They didn’t let it faze them, and they came out focused, and we made some adjustments at halftime that made a big difference.”
The Lady Jackets trailed 1-0 at halftime, but it didn’t take long to even things up as freshman Addison Wyatt scored on an assist from Allie Wilkes roughly two minutes into the second half.
“I wasn’t even expecting the ball to come to me,” Wyatt said. “I was just making the run, like we talked about at halftime, and the ball just came. I wasn’t even positioned right. I just turned my body and shot it, and it went in.”
Klug said the goal was key to shifting things in the Lady Jackets’ favor.
“A lot of momentum came with that – a lot of momentum and belief,” said Klug, whose varsity roster features two seniors, six juniors, two sophomores and six freshmen. “When you have a lot of young players, these kinds of games can be taxing because they’re playing a bunch of girls and girls they’ve seen in club ball and played against or watched play older divisions, and that can be kind of scary, but they didn’t back down … and they went out and played even harder.”
Both teams missed some scoring chances from there, with Episcopal’s Sarah Bonnecaze, a TCU commitment, drilling a shot right to DSHS keeper Claire Findley, and Denham’s Chloe Bueche missing on an indirect kick.
“We got a little more direct and really wanted to put their back line under more pressure,” Klug said of the DSHS approach in the second half. “The first half, we trying to play underneath them a little too much and into their strength, which was their midfield and their forwards. We wanted to put them under pressure and use our athleticism to try to make them have to match up. That was kind of the big difference that gave those opportunities, I think.”
“We want to play fast,” Klug continued. “We want to be fast, but we don’t want to be so fast that we’re out of control and we’re not able to execute what we want to execute. I think we kind of slowed down a little bit in the second half. We just got comfortable within the game.”
Denham Springs freshman Juliana Williams missed a shot to the right of the goal and later had a goal waved off because of an offsides call.
The Lady Jackets remedied that when Wyatt got the ball on a breakaway then went down in a collision with an Episcopal defender. Wyatt exited the game for Amaiya Lusker, and the Lady Jackets set up for a corner kick.
Bueche lofted the kick in front of the net, and Williams hit a header from the middle of the pack for a goal, putting DSHS ahead 2-1with just over 10 minutes to play.
“As soon as Addison got hurt, I ran straight to her – OK, she was good,” Williams said. “As soon she walked off the field, I was like, ‘All right, good corner, Chloe’ and I kept my eye on the ball the whole time, and I just followed it.”
Said Bueche of the kick: “I found her (Williams) running in and just hit it.”
Bueche also recalled last season’s contest between the teams, in which the Knights rallied for a 2-1 win.
“This was really just a revenge game,” she said. “We were coming with everything we had this game, and we were refusing to lose. We were not losing this game. We came with everything that we had and fought as hard as we could every second of the game.”
Episcopal carried the momentum in the first half, missing a handful of shots on goal.
A collision in the box resulted in a penalty kick from 11 yards out, which Bonnecaze nailed to put Episcopal ahead 1-0 with about 16:30 left in the first half.
“We made a mistake and gave up that penalty kick,” Klug said. “That was a mistake that we gave them. They were all the way in the corner of the box. They weren’t threatening anybody, ready to score. That can be nerving sometimes, but we did a good job, I think, of fighting through that.”
Klug also praised his team’s defensive effort.
“Our back line is going to get overlooked a little bit, but our center backs were really good on Tuesday night (in a 6-1 win over North Vermilion), and they were both outstanding tonight,” he said. “Both of those center backs, they didn’t really give them a lot to work with. They didn’t let them play the way they wanted to play. Our midfielders, dealing with No. 26 (Bonnecaze), they did a great job dealing with her because she could have taken over the game. She tried to take over the game a lot in the second half, and we always had somebody there. They fought. We were organized, and we had somebody in place, and that unit just was there. I was very proud of how they kept us in the game. If we give up another one or two sloppy goals, and now you’re down two or three to nothing, it makes it very difficult, but they kept us in the game and they gave us that opportunity, and then when we got the lead, they saw it out under a lot of pressure.”
The win also gave the Lady Jackets some confidence.
“I feel like if we fight our battle like we did tonight that we can beat any team,” Wyatt said.
