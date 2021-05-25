Walker Mandeville soccer Faith Walton Kate Dragna

Walker's Faith Walton and Mandeville's Kate Dragna battle for the ball during Tuesday's playoff match.

First team

Lauren Graham Walker SR

Faith Walton Walker JR

Kayleigh Tomasich DSHS SR

Anne Chevalier DSHS JR

Beau Chene at Live Oak girls soccer Jenna Magee
Buy Now

Live Oak's Jenna Magee (23) takes a shot against Beau Chene.

Jenna Magee Live Oak JR

Tristan Gulczynski Dutchtown SOPH

Riley Hicock Dutchtown FR

Maya Tiley Dutchtown JR

Carrigan Hookfin Dutchtown FR

Rachel Cretini St. Amant SR

Nya Bridgewater St. Amant SOPH

Camille Sheets St. Amant SR

Sadie Bourgeois East Ascension SR

Alexi Odland Dutchtown SR

Hannah May East Ascension SOPH

Denham vs Central girls soccer: DSHS' Anne Chevalier
Buy Now

Denham Springs High's Anne Chevalier (12) prepares to send the ball down the field in the first half.

Second team

Kylie Zeller Live Oak JR

Emma Ross Live Oak SR

Victoria Germany DSHS SR

Abby Crotwell Walker SR

Chloee Medine Walker JR

Shelby Wallace Walker SOPH

Jordyn Brooks Walker SOPH

Lillian Moss Dutchtown SOPH

Elizabeth Kennison Dutchtown SR

Colette Smith Dutchtown JR

Londyn Naden Dutchtown FR

Riley Cangelosi Dutchtown SOPH

Rylie Gueho Dutchtown JR

Kyla Murillo St. Amant SR

Kelsey Bourgeois St. Amant SR

Amber Merchant St. Amant SR

Sarah Arceneaux St. Amant JR

Caylee Sheets St. Amant SOPH

Elle Stemper Walker JR

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.