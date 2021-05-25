First team
Lauren Graham Walker SR
Faith Walton Walker JR
Kayleigh Tomasich DSHS SR
Anne Chevalier DSHS JR
Jenna Magee Live Oak JR
Tristan Gulczynski Dutchtown SOPH
Riley Hicock Dutchtown FR
Maya Tiley Dutchtown JR
Carrigan Hookfin Dutchtown FR
Rachel Cretini St. Amant SR
Nya Bridgewater St. Amant SOPH
Camille Sheets St. Amant SR
Sadie Bourgeois East Ascension SR
Alexi Odland Dutchtown SR
Hannah May East Ascension SOPH
Second team
Kylie Zeller Live Oak JR
Emma Ross Live Oak SR
Victoria Germany DSHS SR
Abby Crotwell Walker SR
Chloee Medine Walker JR
Shelby Wallace Walker SOPH
Jordyn Brooks Walker SOPH
Lillian Moss Dutchtown SOPH
Elizabeth Kennison Dutchtown SR
Colette Smith Dutchtown JR
Londyn Naden Dutchtown FR
Riley Cangelosi Dutchtown SOPH
Rylie Gueho Dutchtown JR
Kyla Murillo St. Amant SR
Kelsey Bourgeois St. Amant SR
Amber Merchant St. Amant SR
Sarah Arceneaux St. Amant JR
Caylee Sheets St. Amant SOPH
Elle Stemper Walker JR
