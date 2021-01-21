Live Oak-Walker soccer Elle Stemper, Emma Ross
Walker’s Elle Stemper (17) and Live Oak’s Emma Ross (2) fight for control of the ball on the sideline last season.

 Ralph Melancon | The News

Dutchtown picked up a 1-0 win over Walker in Division I, District IV girls soccer action on Wednesday.

Walker's Elle Stemper had nine saves as the Lady Cats dropped to 3-1 in district play.

Walker hosts Baton Rouge Magnet on Friday at 6 p.m. and travels to St. Amant on Saturday at 1 p.m.

