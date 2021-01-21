Dutchtown picked up a 1-0 win over Walker in Division I, District IV girls soccer action on Wednesday.
Walker's Elle Stemper had nine saves as the Lady Cats dropped to 3-1 in district play.
Walker hosts Baton Rouge Magnet on Friday at 6 p.m. and travels to St. Amant on Saturday at 1 p.m.
