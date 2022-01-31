For a pair of first-year coaches, Denham Springs High’s Jeff Klug and Live Oak’s Orlando Cervantes, have settled in just fine, and both of them have their teams in the girls soccer playoffs.
Live Oak garnered the No. 16 seed in the Division I bracket and will host No. 17 Hahnville on Wednesday at 6 p.m., starting the season 6-0 then winning five in a row after a three-game skid.
“At the beginning of the year, we were hoping for that, host a game,” Cervantes said. “As the year went on, you’re like, ‘OK. Can we pull this off and get into a 13 or 14, maybe 12?,” Cervantes said. “The East Ascension loss (4-1) hurt us a bit. Some losses we weren’t at full strength, but that’s part of the game. It’s one of those things where you hope you’d be at 16 when the year started, then as you go along saying we’ve got some wins under our belt. Can we get a little higher?”
Meanwhile, Denham Springs is the No. 29 seed in Division I and travels to face No. 4 Captain Shreve at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re excited to be here,” Klug said. “I’m excited for the girls. They earned this opportunity to be here, and I’m excited that they got to see some of the rewards that come from their hard work and from their effort.”
HAHNVILLE AT LIVE OAK
The Eagles have won four of their past six matches heading into the playoffs, defeating St. Amant, 5-3 last Thursday before losing to Baton Rouge High, 1-0 to close out the season.
Cervantes has some familiarity with Hahnville, having coached with Tigers’ coach Edgar Fuentes.
“He’s a very good coach,” Cervantes said. “He’s going to have them organized. He’s able to make adjustments on the fly. It will be a very, very tough matchup for us, for sure, but as a coach, it’s fun to coach those games because we can make adjustments. Being friends, you look over there and kind of see what he’s doing, what adjustments he made. He’ll look over here and see what (adjustments) we made. It really is coaching, a fun game to be a part of when you feel like there are similar styles as teams, but also similar coaching philosophies. They’re good, for sure, and they’ve played some tough teams.”
Cervantes said the key for the Lady Eagles is to stick with their game plan.
“In the playoffs, it’s not about what style you play,” he said. “It’s what style you play to win that particular game,” he said. We’ll have a game plan in place for this team, as they will for us, but it’s can you follow what we’re asking you to do and be consistent with that whether you’re having success with it at first or not, As coaches, we’ll make adjustments on the fly, but can you follow the game plan? That’s the key to this game here.”
DENHAM SPRINGS AT CAPTAIN SHREVE
DSHS started the season 10-2-2, but heads into the playoffs on a five-match skid. The team’s starting lineup featured, two freshmen, a junior and five sophomores for most of the year with a runner-up finish in the Dunham Tournament and a championship in the second division of the Captain Shreve Tournament.
“We came out very, very well,” Klug said. “The girls worked extremely hard in the offseason to get themselves to that point, and the start of our season was wonderful.”
“Down the stretch, really since Christmas, we’ve been dealing with just different injuries here and there and depth issues, and that’s really kind of hurt us from a win-loss perspective, but they haven’t stopped fighting. They haven’t stopped digging.”
Klug expects a challenge from Captain Shreve.
“They’re a very quality team,” he said. “They have a lot of fast, good players, as you would expect … They’re very well coached and very organized. It’s going to be a battle. It’s going to be fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.