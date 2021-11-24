Fontainebleau picked up a 6-0 win over Walker in the season opener for the Lady Cats on Tuesday.
Elle Stemper had 11 saves.
"We played hard (Tuesday), battling injuries and players missing for the holiday break made it a difficult evening, but I was proud of our physicality and our dedication to play to the final whistle," Walker coach Brenna Allphin-Smith said.
Walker will face South Beauregard in the Pineville Rebel Classic on Friday. Walker's first home game is Dec. 7 against Thibodaux High.
