WATSON – It took a little under two minutes for Live Oak to score their first goal. Just a minute later, they had their second goal and the Eagles soared to an 8-0 mercy-rule victory over Beau Chene in the opening round of the Division II state playoffs.
The Eagles completely dominated the Gators in nearly every aspect of the game, which was called just before the 60th minute.
“I wasn’t really sure about how good Beau Chene was,” Live Oak head coach Kraig Zeller said. “They looked like a young team. Our speed kind of broke them down quick. After the two goals early, I think their heads kind of went down and at that point we started possessing well. It’s a good warmup game for the second round. That team there was probably us a few years ago. I think getting on them early allowed the girls to settle into the game.”
Maddy Harrouch scored four of Live Oak’s goals, while fellow senior Alicia Carlos secured a brace along with freshman Jenna Magee.
“During warmups I wasn’t really feeling like I was on,” Harrouch said. “But I told my teammates, ‘you know what? I’m going to be on, I don’t really care how the warmups go and I got to do my best.’ I didn’t want this to be my last game. So, I was really pumped, that was really exciting.”
Live Oak (17-4-1) travels to face No. 7 Ouachita (16-4-3) in regional action in a match that must be played by Feb. 6.
“It’s going to get exponentially harder as we go along,” Zeller said. “Ouachita is a very good side and we have to travel, so that’s tough. But I think they’re gaining confidence every match.”
No. 10 Live Oak took 24 shots in the shortened match and placed 16 of those shots on target, compared to only one shot for No. 23 Beau Chene.
Live Oak roared out to an early lead, scoring two goals in the first three minutes of the match with goals from Magee, whose slow roller beat Beau Chene goalkeeper McKenna Dugas.
Just over a minute later, Carlos chipped in the second goal, a slow floater in the top of the net that Dugas couldn’t reach.
Live Oak was already confident heading into the match, but that perfect start confirmed their beliefs and allowed the Eagles to play relaxed.
“It’s nice to get up 2-0 (in the first three minutes),” Zeller said. “When that happens, it takes a lot of stress and pressure off their backs. They played well.”
“Coming out here, that was our mindset,” Harrouch added. “Getting it done and taking care of it as soon as possible.”
The Eagles recorded their third goal in the 24th minute when Harrouch was played beautifully by a through ball from about 40 yards out. She waited until she was less than five yards in front of the goal to take the shot, a side-footed misdirection away from the keeper and increased her team’s lead a little over 10 minutes later.
Carlos, like Harrouch, netted her second goal of the first half, this time in stoppage time that made it 5-0 at halftime.
Harrouch locked up her hat trick in the 43rd minute and Magee collected her second goal in the 52nd minute for a 7-0 lead.
Live Oak ended the match when Harrouch snuck the ball between Dugas and the post at the end of a corner run.
“We just wanted to come out and jump in,” Harrouch said. “We came out with a really good mindset. We wanted to win, we didn’t want this to be our last game.”
