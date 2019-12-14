LAFAYETTE - Walker High's girls soccer team capped off their appearance in the David Thibodeaux with four victories, including a win over Cecilia in a penalty kicks shootout Saturday to claim the tournament championship.
The Lady Cats (8-2) were tied in regulation on the strength of Grace Tramonte's goal, but were able to secure the match with goals in PKs from Chloee Medine, Stephanie Clark, Abby Crotwell and Shelby Wallace.
Walker opened play Saturday with a hat trick from Faith Walton to help point Walker High in the right direction toward a 7-0 victory over Erath.
Lauren Graham added a brace for the Lady Cats, who also got goals from Ana Grace Hardison and Tramonte. The Lady Cats also added a win on Saturday over host David Thibodeaux, 4-1, with four different goal scorers in the match: Medine, Hardison, Walton and Emma Steinhoff.
Walker opened tournament play Friday with a 3-1 win over Ascension Episcopal with Clark leading the charge for the Lady Cats with a goal along with Tramonte and Hardison.
