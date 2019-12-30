WALKER – It’s been quite a while since last Walker High’s girls soccer team lasted defeat.
The Lady Cats were riding an impressive 11-match stretch that featured 10 wins and a tie, but after Monday’s 2-1 setback against Southside of Youngsville, first-year coach Brenna Perez expects her team to try and recapture that winning sensation as quickly as possible.
“I’m definitely hungry for a win, that’s how I looked at it as a player,” Perez said of her team’s next outing, the start of District 4-I play Saturday at Live Oak at 10 a.m. “Live Oak’s a natural rival. We’re definitely ready to play them. We’ll come out and bring everything we have.”
The two teams were separated by five spots in the latest Division I power ratings with Walker (10-3-1) holding the No. 17 spot and Southside (3-3-3) No. 22.
The Lady Cats, who lost 2-0 at Pope John Paul on Nov. 21, were without three starters, a group that included junior goalkeeper Madeline Watson, who was injured in last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Belle Chasse.
“These are good lessons to learn, I’m not afraid of losing,” Perez said. “I have another coaching friend that says you either win or you have a lesson, not a loss. That’s what this is.
“The goalkeeping situation is unfortunate,” Perez said, “but the team doesn’t hinge on one player. We’re going to go with what we have and we’re going to work hard. We’re going to keep at it.”
Walker turned to Bella Curtin in goal and wanted to rely on solid back line play from Chloee Medine, Elle Stemper, Lauren Graham and Emily Hernandez – the latter one of two seniors along with Nicole Walker that were honored on Senior Night.
Walker had two good scoring opportunities in the first 24 minutes of the match but came up empty on both times.
Ana Grace Hardison had a left-footed attempt from approximately 20 yards out that clanged off the top corner of the crossbar in the 11th minute.
Abby Crotwell followed 13 minutes later with an attempt from 25 yards out that was wide to the right of the goal.
Walker, which played without Stephanie Clark and Jordan Brooks, had only three of seven shots on target in the first half.
Southside grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute when a loose ball in the middle of the field was deposited off the extended right hand of Curtin and caromed into the right side of the goal.
“I feel like this game showed us a lot and what we need to work on,” Crotwell said. “Communication is what we’ve got together on. We just need to talk more to each other.”
Crotwell played a part in helping Walker get back even at 1-1 five minutes into the second half.
She picked up a steal in her team’s defensive half of the field, dribbled up the left side beyond midfield and found Sydney Nester in the middle of the field, who took a touch and delivered the 20-yard equalizer into the right corner.
That was one of three shots – two of which were on goal – Walker managed in the second half against a Southside defense that went to a five-player back line.
“They played a heavier back line than we’re used to,” Perez said. “I think eventually we figured out we needed to put the ball behind them, but it was too late. Abby and Ana Grace Hardison both stepped up and helped with the intensity up there. We just couldn’t get the shots off.”
Southside made its longest shot attempt of the half count.
With the Lady Sharks registering four shots, three on target, they managed to get the go-ahead goal on long-range shot from 30 yards out that dropped in over the head of Curtin, took a bounce and into the goal in the 54th minute.
Crotwell commended Curtin’s play, which included a pair of saves.
“Our goalie (Watson) was out, but our goalie that stepped in really showed out,” she said. “She played to the best of her best ability and did really good. No goalie could have saved that last one. That was really pretty.”
