The Walker girls soccer team achieved one of its goals with last week’s playoff win over Acadiana, which is the first in school history.
Now the Lady Cats are looking for more in the second round.
No. 22 Walker hosts No. 6 Mandeville at 6 p.m. Tuesday in what is believed to be the program’s first home playoff game.
While picking up last week’s historic win could be a challenge in terms of getting her team focused on the next round, Walker coach Brenna Perez said that hasn’t been the case, noting she gave the team off Saturday before returning to practice Sunday and Monday.
“I didn’t have any problem reining them in,” Perez said. “They walked off the field in Lafayette ready to start training for Mandeville.”
“I think that they are so proud, as I am, that they have done this that they want to keep doing it,” Perez continued. “They really are a very focused group of girls and very goal-oriented, and so, like I’ve said before, we’ve set goals and then we narrowly focus on achieving it. Narrowly not in a bad way, but that is our focus. We don’t let the other noise get in the way.”
Mandeville picked up a 7-0 win over Live Oak in the first round of the playoffs, and Perez knows what’s coming from the Lady Skippers, who got a 5-0 win over the Lady Cats in the Mandeville Tournament in late December.
“They’re fast in,” Perez said of the Lady Skippers. “Their shape is really good. They hold their shape on the field, so they’ve always got a player where that player needs to be, so we’re going to have to be very aware of that, and we’re going to have to keep our shape too. That’s kind of what I’m seeing the most is there’s a lot of speed coming in, and they’re very organized.”
“We are going to have to deny them any space,” Perez continued. “If we give this team space to move the ball, they are going to expose us and score on us, so we are going to have to press them hard. Our first defender’s role in pressure is going to be key in this game, and we’re not going to be able to give them any space.”
“The reason we lost (to Mandeville before) is because we allowed them to play around us, and we’re going to fix that this time.”
Perez also said the Lady Cats have grown since the teams last met.
“I can tell you we’re better,” she said. “We played them at Christmas, and in the last month and a half, this team has come so far in our ability and our focus, so we are definitely a different team. Mandeville, I think, on any day of the week to any team is going to be a difficult pass. They’re very good. They’re very solid. They’re very well coached.”
Shelby Wallace and Faith Walton scored goals for the Lady Cats against Acadiana, and Perez said the team won’t get complicated with its game plan for Tuesday’s contest.
“We’re just going to go play simple soccer and beat them,” Perez said. “That’s what we did at Acadiana. I told them nothing fancy. We’re not in a position to need to be fancy. We just need to win, so that’s what we did. We went out and we passed well, we communicated, and we won, so that’s what we’re going to do here. We’re hyped up, but we’re calm and we’re ready.”
Perez said the Lady Cats are still looking to make more history.
“We want to win, so the pressure’s still on,” she said. “We’ve obviously made school history, and that is very exciting. That was our first goal, but now this is our goal. Win or lose, it’s been an incredible season, but there’s no reason this team can’t beat Mandeville.”
