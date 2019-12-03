WALKER - Walker High got goals from four different players and goalkeeper Madeline Watson picked up seven saves and a shutout in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Thibodaux.
The Lady Cats (4-2) got goals from Sydney Nester, Jordyn Brooks, Abby Crotwell and Faith Walton.
It was Walker's second win of the week to with a 2-1 verdict over Ponchatoula on Saturday.
The Lady Cats were led by five saves from Watson a pair of goals from Nester.
