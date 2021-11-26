The Walker girls soccer team picked up a 5-0 win over South Beauregard on Friday as part of the Pineville Rebel Shootout.
Faith Walton scored early, followed by goals from Shelby Wallace and Stephanie Clark.
Wallace, who scored three goals, had a penalty kick goal late in the second half.
Elle Stemper had seven saves.
