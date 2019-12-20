DENHAM SPRINGS – After controlling the majority of possession in the first half but finding itself tied at halftime, Denham Springs High more than made up for it in the second half.
Emily Ellis broke a 1-all tie in the 45th minute with a goal that sparked Denham Springs to three goals over a six-minute span, helping to carry the Lady Jackets to a 4-2 victory Friday over Zachary at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“We can possess the ball like no other,” Denham Springs soccer coach Layci Patterson said. “The girls do an excellent job of passing the ball around. We’re just working on our finishing. We talked at halftime and they executed. They just took the pressure off themselves when they went to shoot and found those pockets.”
Patterson believed the go-ahead score from Ellis helped the team settle down.
“I think the we opened up and there was a sense of relief,” she said, “but there was also a sense of urgency to keep finishing, let’s get more.”
Senior midfielder Ashetyn Hood, who had the assist to Ellis on the initial goal of the second half, picked up a pair of goals with her second coming exactly a minute after Ellis finished right in front of the goal to make it 2-1.
Hood shook loose of a defender on the left side of the field and kept a 20-yard rocket on the ground to beat Zachary’s goalie into the left side of the goal for a 3-1 advantage.
“I think in the first half we were shooting right at the goalie and not looking up,” said Hood, one of the team’s 10 seniors. “In the second half we were stringing passes together and looking where the goalie was and then scoring.”
Ellis matched Hood, also recording a pair of goals, dribbling around the right side of Zachary’s back line and sending a shot into the right corner for the net in the 51st minute.
It was quite a reversal of fortune for Denham Springs (5-4-1) which had 10 of its 12 first-half shots on goal but managed only a goal from Hood on a 20-yard shot into the right corner of the net that tied the match at 1-all.
The Lady Jackets, who played without senior starters Brinley Williamson (illness) and Brooke Rouyeau (injury), wound up with 21 of their 25 shots on goal compared to six of eight shots on goal for the Lady Broncos (2-5-2).
“We’ve gotten used to playing with each other,” Hood said. “We know what each other can do.”
Zachary’s Aniya Ingram tracked down a long-ball pass and sped in against DSHS goalie Aubrey Johnson and won a one-on-one matchup in the sixth minute with a shot into the top left of the net.
Just before Ingram’s run, DSHS’ Emily Kearley had a shot from 10 yards out that caromed off the bottom of the crossbar and Ellis was later denied by Zachary’s goalie in a one-on-one matchup.
DSHS’s goalie tandem of Johnson and Camille Berthelot, who started the second half, combined for four saves.
The Lady Jackets gained a player advantage for the second half during stoppage time when Alaina Fontenot was fouled hard from behind just outside the top of 18, resulting a red card.
“Getting the win does help with our momentum,” Patterson said. “It’s good to get this break, get our bodies healed before we get to the Mandeville tournament (Dec. 27-20) where we’re going to have some really competition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.