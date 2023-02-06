LOHS Logo.png

The way Live Oak girls soccer coach Caroline Owen sees it, the team’s trip to the Division I playoffs is something the program can build on.

“There’s no disappointment at all from our girls,” Owen said after No. 2 St. Scholastica scored a 5-0 win over the No. 31 Eagles in the opening round of the playoffs Saturday in Covington. “The girls played hard. St. Scholastica is a top D-I team …, so it’s a different ball game. Some of these D-I teams have 30 kids that try out, and we had six, so we just work with what we have. We’ve got a great bunch of girls …”

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.