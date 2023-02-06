The way Live Oak girls soccer coach Caroline Owen sees it, the team’s trip to the Division I playoffs is something the program can build on.
“There’s no disappointment at all from our girls,” Owen said after No. 2 St. Scholastica scored a 5-0 win over the No. 31 Eagles in the opening round of the playoffs Saturday in Covington. “The girls played hard. St. Scholastica is a top D-I team …, so it’s a different ball game. Some of these D-I teams have 30 kids that try out, and we had six, so we just work with what we have. We’ve got a great bunch of girls …”
Owen said the last goal was scored in the final seconds of the match.
“A 4-0 score considering what they had beat other teams by, we’re good with that,” Owen said.
“I think the girls did a good job,” she said. “The two seniors that we have (Sylvia White and Julianna Stout) went out fighting. That’s all you can ask for.”
Part of Owen’s optimism for next season stems from playing some of the top teams in the state this past season, including St. Joseph’s, Dunham, University High, Hahnville and Parkview Baptist.
St. Joseph’s is the top-seeded team in the Division I playoff bracket, while the Eagles defeated Lutcher and Hahnville.
“We didn’t shy away from playing tougher games, and that’s what I wanted, because I’ve got a couple of girls who are looking to play possibly in college, and there are some other girls coming up (as eighth-graders) that have been playing all together … that are very good players … We’re going to have six or seven kids coming up in the ninth grade that are very good players that are at ninth-grade varsity players.”
Owen said she’ll continue to schedule some of the top teams in the state.
“Sometimes we get looked over, but I think this season has helped a lot because our girls have played a lot of the top teams, and we’ll continue to do that,” Owen said. “I’m not scared of a challenge, and I don’t want my girls to be scared of a challenge. If they want to get better, and they want to play at a high level, I want them to play the St. Joseph’s … and they will always play a game every year against St. Joseph’s regardless of the score because those kids are excellent players.”
This season, the Eagles’ roster featured just 17 players, and Owen is hoping that number grows.
“We’re never going to have that population,” she said. “I’m hoping that the numbers do improve, and over the next few years, I think that they will because there are some sixth, seventh and eighth-graders coming up that play club ball, and they’re good players, and I’m hoping that that will continue. We need 11 players to play, and I need a good five or six subs, and if they’re all good players and I can field a team with players that are experienced, I’m really not worried about my numbers.
“We’ll just make the best of what we get, and that may mean that I have to change training styles for them,” Owen continued. “In the offseason, they may have to do some things on their own fitness-wise.”
She also noted most of Live Oak’s players are playing for club teams.
“That’s just good for us,” she said. “They’re playing all the time, and they’re going to get better. Period.”
Owen is hoping it’s all a formula for success for the program’s future.
“We’re just going to continue to challenge ourselves, and I’m going to challenge myself as a coach,” Owen said. “I’m going to challenge them as players, and we’re going to be in this together, and we’re going to do the best that we possibly can and let the girls have some fun, make some great memories and improve their game and let them leave with some pride saying, ‘Hey, I played soccer for Live Oak. It was some the best four years I ever had.’ As a coach, there’s nothing else you can ask for them for a high school team.”
“I think next year, our kids are going to have an excellent chance to build on what we have started,” Owen continued. “I started changing the culture a little bit this time, and we’re going to continue with what we built on this year and just keep going.”
