Live Oak girls soccer coach Travis Johnson was hoping his team’s playoff game against Mandeville would be similar to its outing against Dutchtown earlier this season, but it didn’t work out that way.
Mandeville scored all of its goals in the first half on the way to a 7-0 win in the Division I playoffs at Mandeville on Thursday.
“It’s hard to get magic in the bottle twice to do something like that, score first and put a great team on their heels like that,” Johnson said after the Eagles scored early against Dutchtown before losing 8-1. “Mandeville came to play, so hats off to them. They went on the offensive attack.”
Johnson said the Lady Skippers scored roughly 30 seconds into the match to get the rout rolling.
“We had somebody step up the field to kind of shut them down and it was just a missed tackle kind of thing where you miss one tackle, you’re in your penalty area, not much you can do,” Johnson said. “They got one early and we were down on ourselves, beating each other up.”
Johnson, however, was pleased with his team’s effort in the second half.
“The second half, we played much better defensively, offensively,” Johnson said. “We had some people step up and just make great plays.”
“Just play with confidence,” Johnson said. “That’s what we preached at halftime, made a few personnel changes, so the second half was a lot better for us.”
Jenna Magee got a shot from 30 yards out, but Johnson said the Eagles never really threatened in the match.
“It goes to show how good of a team they are,” Johnson said. “Jenna scored 25-26 goals this year, and we couldn’t even get a sniff of the goal tonight.”
Johnson praised the effort of senior Grace Fruge in goal.
“We learned that we can compete,” Johnson said, noting losses to St. Michael and West Feliciana in particular before the team won five of its last eight matches heading into the playoffs. “Most of our games were from top-notch teams from their division, and we hung with them.
“We can compete,” he continued. “I just think we just didn’t know how to win yet, and then we sneak some wins out. I guess the positives are we worked hard, and if you look at where we were at the beginning of the year to the end, we really made some strides offensively and defensively.”
The other part of the equation are the contributions of freshmen Kaitlyn Alello, McKinley Crenshaw and Justice Richardson while the team only loses two seniors in Fruge and Emma Ross.
“We’ve got a lot of people coming back, so we’re pretty excited for next year,” Johnson said.
