WALKER -- It would be easy for Walker girls soccer coach Brenna Perez to be a bit frustrated following her team’s loss to Mandeville in the second round of the Division I playoffs, and if she was, she wasn’t showing it.
Instead, she was more reflective on what the Lady Cats accomplished this season after the Lady Skippers picked up a 7-0 win Tuesday at Wildcat Stadium in the first home playoff game in program history.
“We still accomplished more than this program has ever accomplished since its conception, so for that, my team walked off the field tonight heads high,” Perez said after the Lady Cats finished the season at 10-10-3. “There were a few tears from the seniors but proud of what we’ve done. I don’t know how you can’t be.”
The Lady Skippers utilized their speed throughout the match missing on a couple of early opportunities before Madi Berger scored less than 10 minutes in.
“They’re better than we are,” Perez said. “I prepared for every different scenario, but they’re the No. 6 team in the state, and we’re the No. 22 team in the state, so they were supposed to be better than us. They were supposed to win the game. Everything thing that I had researched and watched on them was true. I knew that going in, and we played them, so we knew what to expect.”
An own goal quickly put Mandeville ahead 2-0.
“I think obviously that hurts,” Perez said. “It doesn’t start us with the momentum that we want. We are not known for coming back, so if we don’t score early, we have a hard time battling back. That was the same situation here. I think (Mandeville) getting those (two) goals kind of got our spirits down a little bit, although my goal keeper (Elle Stemper) she never stopped. She kept working play after play. She gave it 100 percent the whole time. Unfortunately, goals, that’s the game, so we get scored on. I don’t think we ever got frustrated. I don’t think we ever got disappointed or down. I think we just had a lot of factors and we just couldn’t combat their speed and their organization, which I knew was going to be a thing.”
Walker appeared to cut the lead in half on a goal by Shelby Wallace that was waved off after officials said the ball went between the net and the crossbar instead of into the net.
“It would have been maybe what we needed to push through, but again, you’re talking about a team that is significantly better than we are, and they deserve to win,” Perez said. “They played better.”
Both teams missed a few scoring chances until Mandeville’s Jae’LaSha Julien squeezed a shot inside the right post, pushing the lead to 3-0 with just over six minutes to play in the first half.
“I don’t think we executed as well as I wanted to,” Perez said. “We kept trying, but they just kept stepping a little faster, and they’re just a little bigger and a little faster, and so I think we did the right things, maybe we just did them too slow in some places.”
Mandeville was unable to convert on two indirect kicks and a pair of corner kick opportunities early in the second half, while a shot by Walker’s Stephanie Clark was wide right and an indirect kick by Wallace was cleared by the Lady Skippers.
Mandeville, however, cashed in as Julien scored her second goal of the match with just over 20 minutes remaining and added another roughly three minutes later, putting the Lady Skippers ahead 5-0.
The second of those goals came after Wallace’s indirect kick sailed over the goal for the Lady Cats.
“I think we couldn’t settle down,” Perez said. “I think we were trying to get the ball out so much that we were making some little mistakes. We were just trying to clear the ball and instead of focusing on that and clearing the ball and stepping, we tried to pass it around too much to build something when we should have just cleared it and tried to build higher up the field. I have nothing negative to say about anything about these girls or (about) the way they played. They played so hard. We were fully prepared. We just couldn’t beat a team that was that much better than we were.”
The Lady Skippers’ Caroline Aertker scored on an indirect kick from roughly 30 yards out, pushing the lead to 6-0 with just over 12 minutes left.
Wallace had another shot miss right before the Walker defense cleared a corner kick, and Mandeville’s Anna Huffman missed on an indirect kick.
Mandeville got the final goal of the match when Abby Albarado got a tip-in off of Katelyn Jambon’s corner kick with just under three minutes to play.
“This is how you get better,” Perez said. “You play better teams and you have experiences. We now know what it feels like to be in the playoffs, so we’re refocusing. Goals for next year are gong to be make the first round and win the second round. I’m happy. I’m so proud of my team, and I wouldn’t change a thing about the season.”
