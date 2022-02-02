Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 70F with temps falling sharply to near 50. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.