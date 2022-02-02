WATSON – Live Oak girls soccer coach Orlando Cervantes admitted his team didn’t play its best in its Division I playoff opener against Hahnville, and because of that, the Lady Eagles’ season is finished.
All of the goals in the match were scored in a tight window in the first half as Hahnville picked up a 3-1 win Wednesday at Live Oak.
“We did not play well at all,” Cervantes said. “Don’t get me wrong, they’re (Hahnville) good, and they have a few special players that carve you up, and those kind of teams give us problems when they have one or two players that can dribble at you. I said to you … we had to kind of follow the game plan, and when we did, we got in behind a couple of times, and then after that, we didn’t. They won the ball in key positions, and when they do that, and we don’t, you don’t get shots off.”
Live Oak’s Justice Richardson got a quick shot on goal to get things started in the first half before Hahnville began to put pressure on the Lady Eagles, missing four shots, with the last going off the side of the net.
Hahnville broke through on Kayla Martin’s goal to the lower right corner on an assist from Ashlyn DeSoto for a 1-0 lead.
Less than a minute later, DeSoto scored an almost identical goal on an assist from Martin, putting Hahnville ahead 2-0.
Live Oak answered just over a minute later on Richardson’s breakaway goal, cutting the lead to 2-1.
Roughly five minutes later, DeSoto’s corner kick resulted in a header by Abigail Mosley for a goal and a 3-1 lead.
“If we just win the ball and we clear it, but we don’t,” Cervantes said of the Hahnville’s third goal. “It bounces around, then they get the ball back and score off the header. We didn’t go do it. They did. They deserve it.”
Live Oak missed on some chances, with Jenna Magee’s shot going over the goal, and a shot from Noelia Lagos hitting the side of the net. Lagos later had another shot go off the crossbar, and Kylie Zeller missed on a header.
Sylvia White also had a shot on goal for Live Oak before Hahnville missed a pair of shots wide left just before halftime.
“How many times did we have the ball in the box where they … finish their key chances and we didn’t finish ours?’” Cervantes asked. “If the half ends 3-3, is it a different ball game in the second half? You never know. We didn’t capitalize on our chances. They definitely capitalized on theirs, and they get to go on. They deserve it. We don’t.”
Hahnville kept the ball on the Live Oak half of the field for the majority of the second half, missing several shots.
The Lady Tigers also limited Live Oak’s scoring opportunities, with Magee missing a shot.
“Any team that wins the ball before we do has beaten us,” Cervantes said. “Any time we’ve done it the opposite, it’s been a much better game. We haven’t won it, and it’s been close. But that’s a mentality, and I don’t think we had that today, unfortunately.
“In the second half, we thought we’d come out a little more pumped up, but it really was a very uneventful second half,” Cervantes continued. “There was no enthusiasm. I’m being honest, that was a little disappointing to us. I think the one thing we need to improve on is that fight.”
Live Oak was also unable to convert on a pair of corner kicks late in the contest.
“It was too little, too late, even if we score that (first) one, but how good have we been on corner kicks all year, and that’s the first corner kick we got in the last two minutes of the game,” Cervantes said. “That’s what we were trying to say – ‘you’re good at these, so if you can play the ball in deep, and their backs are playing out, then we might get more corners.’ We knew where their strengths were, so our thing was keep it away from them.”
