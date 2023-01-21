The Denham Springs High and Walker girls soccer teams picked up victories Saturday, with the Lady Jackets picking up a 5-2 district win over St. Amant and Walker notching an 8-0 victory over New Orleans International.
DENHAM SPRINGS 5, ST. AMANT 2
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
The Denham Springs High and Walker girls soccer teams picked up victories Saturday, with the Lady Jackets picking up a 5-2 district win over St. Amant and Walker notching an 8-0 victory over New Orleans International.
DENHAM SPRINGS 5, ST. AMANT 2
Addison Wyatt led DSHS with three goals, while Chloe Bueche and Abby Schwartz each had one.
Allie Wilkes had three assists to pace DSHS, while Bueche and Kalli Deschamps each had one.
Denham Springs keeper Claire Findley had six saves, while Gabby Swinney had one.
WALKER 8, NEW ORLEANS INTERNATIONAL 0
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.