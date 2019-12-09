WATSON – From the opening whistle Live Oak’s game plan and respect for Mandeville was clear when the Lady Eagles came out in a decidedly defensive formation, well aware of the talent the Lady Skippers possessed.
For the first 20 minutes of the game Live Oak answered the call and defended everything Mandeville threw at them, but eventually Skippers wore the Lady Eagles down for a 4-0 victory Monday at Eagle Stadium.
“I wanted to clog the midfield area and clog the defensive third of the game,” Live Oak coach Kraig Zeller said. “And actually, we did okay with it for the first 20 minutes. And then they broke us down, and good teams do that.”
Because of that defensive mindset, Live Oak rarely possessed the ball past midfield, resulting in not a single shot on target being taken.
Conversely, Mandeville took 21 shots and placed 13 on target.
After spending much of the first half pressing the issue and dominating the game, Mandeville (10-0-1) finally got its first goal in the 28th minute when a through ball into the box took an odd bounce and went over goalkeeper Haley Bordelon’s head and into the net.
Three minutes later the Skippers got their second when a free kick from 45 yards out went straight for the most unguardable area of the net: the top left corner of the net and straight into the crease of the net.
Bordelon played valiantly for Live Oak (3-2-0), recording nine saves and preventing many more shots from being taken. The game was remained scoreless for as long as it was because of her standing tall early in the game, recording six saves before Mandeville’s first goal.
“I think we were really prepared,” Bordelon said. “I think we knew what we were getting into. I think we knew we were going to have to play defense, so it wasn’t just the back-row planning to play defense, everybody on the field knew that it was going to be a defensive game.”
Mandeville was held in check for the first 18 minutes of the second half, but then scored two goals in two minutes to push their advantage to 4-0.
The score might not have been in the Eagles’ favor, but Zeller values the experience his squad gained after being challenged to play defensive soccer against one of the top teams in the state.
“This is a great learning experience for my young team,” Zeller said. “To win, there are going to be games that we play against similar teams and we’ve got to learn to play disciplined defense. This is a great way to learn. With the youth and the talent of this team, we’ve got a lot of work to do and a lot of growth.”
Said Bordelon: “We lost 8-0 (to Mandeville) so to lose 4-0 this year means that in some way, we’ve improved. “Especially since we moved up a division, that’s really encouraging to know that we competed against a team better than we did last year.”
