Live Oak-Walker soccer Shelby Wallace, Naudia Conradi
Buy Now

Walker’s Shelby Wallace (35) pushes the ball up the field as Live Oak’s Naudia Conradi (11) trails on the play last season.

 Ralph Melancon | The News

The Walker girls soccer team battled to a 5-5 tie with Country Day on Saturday.

Shelby Wallace had two goals for the Lady Cats, while Jordyn Brooks, Stephanie Clark and Grace Tramonte also scored.
 
Walker goalie Elle Stemper had 17 saves.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.