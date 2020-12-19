The Walker girls soccer team competed in the Lion Cup, picking up a 3-1 win over Catholic of New Iberia and a 4-2 loss to Vandebilt Catholic.
The Lady Cats also got a 3-0 forfeit win over University High because of COVID-19.
WALKER 3, CATHOLIC-NEW IBERIA 1
Faith Walton, Stephanie Clark and Shelby Wallace had goals for Walker.
Elle Stemper had six saves in goal for Walker.
VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 4, WALKER 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.