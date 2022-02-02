The Walker girls soccer team's season ended with a 4-0 loss to C.E. Byrd in the opening round of the Division I playoffs Tuesday in Shreveport.
"Overall I was very proud, we weren’t supposed to win, so to compete as well as we did equals success in my book," Walker coach Brenna Allphin-Smith Perez said via text.
Also, Captain Shreve picked up a 3-0 win over Denham Springs.
BYRD 4, WALKER 0
Byrd scored on a corner kick in the last two minutes of the first half and pulled away in the second.
"Second half we were tired and ran out of gas," Allphin-Smith Perez said. "They were so fast, faster than anything we have seen this season. We held on technically, but they beat us with their physicality."
Walker had three shots on goal.
